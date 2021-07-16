Charleston employee to plead guilty to bribery in cooperation agreement with feds

A former project manager with the city of Charleston's Department of Housing and Community Development has agreed to plead guilty to bribery and will cooperate with federal prosecutors.

Brian D. Herndon is accused of bribery in a federal complaint filed July 13 in the U.S. District Court for South Carolina.

Authorities charge in documents Herndon attempted to steer a city contract to Charles Mincey in February 2020 in exchange for $300.

Herndon is accused of telling Mincey to bid $14,195 for a job repairing a roof at 1521 Acacia St., the complaint states. As a city project manager, he knew that was the city's budget for the project.

Mincey's company, Palmettos at Folly, submitted a $14,195 bid for the project, city records show, but was not awarded the contract. A call from federal investigators on April 30, 2020, alerted the city to potential improprieties with the bidding process. After it was rebid, a contract was awarded to Carolina Dream Builders in June 2020 for $12,275.

City spokesman Jack O'Toole said four contracts were rebid last year as a result of the federal inquiry.

Herndon has already entered a plea agreement with the U.S. Attorney's Office in the case. Herndon agreed to plead guilty to the offense of using an interstate facility to facilitate bribery, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and $250,000 in fines.

Herndon has also agreed to be “fully truthful and forthright with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies by providing full, complete and truthful information about all criminal activities about which he has knowledge.”

He would also provide “books, papers, or documents” that may be used as evidence by investigators.

Failure to fully comply with the agreement would render it null and void.

A change of plea hearing has not been scheduled yet, court records state.

"While the amounts of money involved may seem small at first, the violation of our trust, and of our citizens' trust, is huge," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "We hope that the punishment in this case will reflect the seriousness of that offense."

Herndon's attorney, Andy Savage, did not respond to requests for comment.

Michael Mule, spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, declined to comment on the case.

Mincey, reached by telephone, referred questions to his attorney. Attempts to locate the attorney were unsuccessful.

Herndon resigned as city project manager on April 22, 2020. He was employed by the city for more than 12 years and was making $57,962 a year at the time of his resignation.

Geona Shaw Johnson, director of the Department of Housing and Community Development, said the city changed how it handles bids as a result of the allegations against Herndon.

Previously, construction staff would unseal the bids submitted for work by city-approved contractors. Since becoming aware of the allegations, non-construction staff are now involved in that process.

Mincey is identified in state records as having been involved in several construction businesses in South Carolina, including Charleston Renovation Group SC, Palmettos at Folly and Southeastern Site and Utilities Group.