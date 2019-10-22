The Mother Emanuel Memorial Foundation received a $500,000 grant from Wells Fargo for the construction of a permanent memorial to honor the nine people murdered at Emanuel AME Church in 2015.

The construction is expected to cost around $10 million, a sum that would include buying a small piece of neighboring property to offset the lost parking.

The concept involves a dramatic transformation of the church grounds on the east, north and west. Some parking will remain closer to Henrietta Street, but a path will link Henrietta to Calhoun Street, and the memorial will include two main spaces: a memorial courtyard on the west and a survivors' garden on the east. It was designed by architect Michael Arad, who created the National September 11 Memorial in New York City.

Wells Fargo's gift is the second large donation announced in recent months. In August, Robert and Janice McNair Foundation pledged $1 million toward the project.

The memorial will include a courtyard with two fellowship benches facing each other. The benches will have high backs arching up and over like sheltering wings. The curved benches will encircle a marble fountain with the names of the Emanuel Nine carved around the edge. The opening between the benches near the back of the courtyard will include a cross and an altar.

The project not only will memorialize those who lost their lives but also the survivors. The design includes a survivors' garden on the east, one framed by six stone benches and five trees. The five trees symbolize the five survivors and the sixth bench is to represent the church as a survivor.

Donations for the Emanuel Nine Memorial can be made at emanuelnine.org/#donate.