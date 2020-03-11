Charleston drainage work held up by AT&T indecision on moving underground lines

A Charleston drainage project meant to help a neighborhood with persistent flooding problems is being delayed because a telephone utility hasn't decided whether to remove an underground transmission line.

Charleston officials have been in discussion with AT&T since 2013 about the utility's trunk line under Playground Road, in the Forest Acres section of West Ashley.

The line is crucial for phone service, but it's also in the way of an underground pipe the city wants to install.

After years of going back and forth on whether that line will be removed, Charleston officials said they haven't heard back from the company in recent months.

"This is a very large and complex construction project and we’re working with the City of Charleston to determine the best solution," Ann Elsas, a spokeswoman for AT&T, said in a statement. "We will make a decision in the coming weeks."

When planning for the project began, the utility said it could cost $10 million over 2 years to relocate the trunk line, said Matt Fountain, the stormwater program manager for Charleston.

So in the intervening years, Charleston started on the first phase of the project, which was east of the phone line, and drew up an alternate design to avoid the line in the second phase, Fountain said.

Avoiding it would cost an additional $2.3 million, which the city hopes AT&T would pay.

That first phase is now complete, and Charleston wants to get permits for the next part, which will serve the neighborhoods around the baseball field off Playground Road. Residents in the historically African American area face flooding in hard rain that can block them from leaving their homes and sometimes infiltrates their houses.

"We've got the money for the fix, but here we are waiting, waiting, waiting, and the cost of everything is going up," said City Councilman Keith Waring, who represents the area.

After agreeing to relocate the phone line last September, AT&T officials backpedaled on the commitment in November, Fountain said.

Waring said he thinks the utility is ultimately delaying the cost it will have to pay, either for the relocation or for Charleston's additional cost to design around the line.

Company officials have told the city the decision is lagging because of several retirements and, more recently, key staff taking vacations, Fountain said.

It's not uncommon for drainage work to be delayed by the many hidden pieces of infrastructure hidden underground. For example, at the beginning of 2019, a work crew discovered the drainage pipes on Halsey Street, near the city's downtown Medical District, had collapsed entirely.

As work to replace the lines was underway, Department of Transportation employees found an unexpected natural gas line, which threw a wrench in the process.

The Forest Acres work, while proceeding on schedule so far, now has no clear timeline. Fountain said he's been hesitant to talk to the neighborhood about when the oncoming work will begin.

"I hate to go out there and say, 'I don't know what to tell you,'" he said.