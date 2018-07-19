Clad in a blue and white jail jumpsuit and his hands restrained, 17-year-old Zamere Brown stood still on the television screen at the front of Charleston County Centralized Bond Court.
Brown made his first court appearance Thursday afternoon on charges connected to an outburst of gunfire that left two other teenagers dead Sunday. His family as well as loved ones of the teen he's accused of killing were present for the emotional hearing.
Authorities arrested Brown on Wednesday on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. The magistrate presiding over Thursday's hearing could not by law set bail on the murder charge for Brown, who is being held at the Charleston County jail.
Under South Carolina law, 17-year-olds such as Brown are charged as adults.
Arrest affidavits released after the proceeding detail evidence from video surveillance that showed a group of males standing outside a basketball court about 8:50 p.m. Sunday at the Ashley Oaks Apartments, 78 Ashley Hall Plantation Road.
The documents allege that 15-year-old Talekuz Williams first shot 17-year-old Juquel Keshon Young during an argument. Young collapsed to the ground.
In the footage, Williams then runs toward a parking lot with Brown in pursuit.
Brown shoots Williams from behind at a distance before catching up, standing over the injured teen and firing again at close range, the affidavits stated.
Authorities also cited a statement from an unnamed witness who saw Brown stand over Williams and shoot.
During Thursday's hearing, Brown was silent as a woman from Williams' family sobbed.
"That's my baby you took away from me," the woman said without identifying herself. "Why? Just tell me why. Oh Lord, oh Lord, oh Lord. Sweet Jesus. ... I don't even sleep no more."
Monica Jefferson, an advocate against gun violence whose 18-year-old son was shot to death in Charleston not long after his 2013 high school graduation, addressed the judge on behalf of Williams' family.
"She can't see her child anymore, and let me tell you, that is one of the hardest things that you could possibly do as a mother," Jefferson said. "I can't express how I know this woman feels. ... This man committed a vicious crime. I feel as though he really does need to pay for it as much as the law allows."