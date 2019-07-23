James A. Ball

A Charleston-based doctor is facing criminal charges after a visiting Ohio family said it discovered him hiding in an unfinished room where he watched them change and shower through openings in the wall.

Dr. James Austin Ball, a 65-year-old pulmonologist, was charged Monday by Folly Beach Public Safety with eavesdropping/peeping and aggravated voyeurism. 

The tourists were staying in June at an East Arctic Avenue property owned by Ball, according to a civil lawsuit filed earlier this month in Charleston County.

The family was "shocked to find an unidentified man located inside ... an unfinished room adjacent to the underhouse bathrooms," the complaint states. Members of the family chased the man, who authorities identified as Ball, onto the nearby beach and apprehended him until authorities could arrive.

Ball has been accused of similar allegations in the past, which cost him his medical license in 2004, according to records from the S.C. Board of Medical Examiners.

Ball had been charged with indecent exposure in September 2003, though the charges were expunged in May 2006, those records show. The state medical board then reinstated Ball's license in February 2009.

