Charleston deputy returns fire during chase with domestic violence suspect

A Thursday night domestic violence call ended with shots fired in Charleston County when a domestic violence suspect and a deputy exchanged fire.
Authorities responded to the call in North Charleston around 11 p.m., Capt. Roger Antonio said, and the suspect began driving toward Summerville.
The suspect, whom authorities haven't publicly identified, got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods near Ashborough. When a deputy followed, the suspect fired a rifle, according to Antonio.
The deputy fired back, hitting the suspect who then surrendered and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Antonio said.
While the State Law Enforcement Division investigates, the deputy is on paid administrative leave per department policy. They were not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.