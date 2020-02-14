Charleston deputy returns fire during chase, injures domestic violence suspect

A Thursday night domestic violence call ended with a suspect being shot after fleeing a Charleston County deputy and exchanging gunfire during a chase, authorities said.
After a domestic violence call in North Charleston, the deputy tried to stop a vehicle matching the description of the suspect's about 11 p.m. near Ladson Road and U.S. Highway 78, Charleston County sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio said.
The driver fled, leading the deputy along Ladson Road toward Dorchester Road into Dorchester County, according to Antonio. The driver, whose name hasn't been released, then left the vehicle on Salters Lane and ran into the woods
When the deputy followed on foot, the suspect fired a semi-automatic rifle, according to Antonio.
The deputy fired back and hit the suspect, who then surrendered and was taken to a hospital for treatment, Antonio said. He is expected to live, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.
SLED characterized the suspect's weapon as "an AK type semi-automatic rifle."
While SLED investigates, the deputy is on paid administrative leave per department policy. They were not injured.