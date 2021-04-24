Charleston deputy injured in shootout while serving warrant in McClellanville

McClellanville — Charleston County deputies trying to serve a warrant were chased from a home when the suspect allegedly started a shootout.
One deputy was hit, according to Capt. Roger Antonio, but his injury was minor.
Deputies arrived at the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road around 11 a.m., Antonio said, hoping to serve a warrant connected to a sex offender registration issue. But the suspect threatened deputies immediately, and they were forced to call for reinforcements when the man opened fire.
Authorities have returned fire and are now stationed outside the home. Antonio said the segment of Old Georgetown Road will be closed to the public until they clear the scene.
