Charleston deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide after finding man, woman dead

Charleston County deputies discovered two bodies Tuesday morning in an unincorporated area near North Charleston.

Deputies arrived at McGregor Street about 8:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a man with a shotgun. At the scene, they found two dead, a man and woman.

Authorities are investigating the case as a murder-suicide. They found a shotgun near the bodies. Nobody else was in the residence, Capt. Roger Antonio said.

The male and female have not been publicly identified.

Deputies said anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-202-1700.