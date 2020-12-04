You are the owner of this article.
Charleston deputies arrest man accused in 2019 shooting, saying victim showed 'disrespect'

  • Updated
Charleston County deputies have arrested a man they say shot a North Charleston man and left him for dead over a year ago, saying the victim had shown disrespect to his uncle.

Eduardo Munoz Guzman

Eduardo Munoz Guzman. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

Eduardo Munoz Guzman, 20, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He was booked into the Charleston County jail on Thursday, more than a year after authorities say he shot and killed 46-year-old Jerome Chisolm out of vengeance.

On Nov. 18, 2019, deputies found Chisolm's body in a field off Kimbell Road. The North Charleston man had been shot in the chest, according to court records.

According to deputies, Munoz came to the field where Chisolm was found and told someone "that is what happens when you disrespect my uncle," according to an affidavit. When Chisolm's relatives confronted Munoz, witnesses told deputies, he fled.

Another witness, who wasn't named in court records, told deputies they'd seen Munoz in the area just before Chisolm was found and that he was angry with Chisolm's roommate. 

Deputies said Munoz admitted to another person he'd shot Chisolm, revealing details about the weapon that authorities hadn't publicized.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

