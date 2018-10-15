Charleston deputies have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a shooting late last week on James Island that left two people injured, authorities said.

Rome Javon Richardson, 17, of Seaside Lane on James Island, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one county of possession of a firearm during commission of a violent crime. Authorities said they also have warrants for one other man also wanted in connection with Friday's shooting. On Monday morning, deputies said another 17-year-old, Rayshad Kenneth Prioleau, of Amberlake Drive in North Charlseton, was facing the same charges as Richardson.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to Greenhill Road, a single-street stretch on James Island that has been the site of a rash of shootings this year. The incidents have resulted in at least two deaths, authorities said. Law enforcement officials had been called to the area as recently as Monday morning for reports of gunfire, though authorities noted the scene was clear by the time they arrived.

After deputies responded around 6 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting, two individuals were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Capt. Roger Antonio, spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.