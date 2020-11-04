You are the owner of this article.
top story

Charleston Democrat Skardon trails Senn in close SC Senate District 41 race

  • Updated
Election warehouse05.jpg
Mail-in ballots are counted at the election warehouse in Charleston County on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A Charleston Democrat's hope of picking up a state Senate seat was fading early Wednesday as his competitor took a slight edge.

Senate District 41 is held by Republican incumbent Sandy Senn, but Democrat challenger Sam Skardon was falling behind. About 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Senn held a 50.76 percent to 49.17 percent advantage.

The district includes the northern portion of James Island, northeastern portion of Johns Island, a portion of West Ashley and unincorporated Charleston County.

SkardonSenn
Democratic challenger Sam Skardon and Republican Sen. Sandy Senn are competing for SC Senate District 41.

Following are other press time results for seats in the Statehouse representing Charleston County with about half of precincts reporting. All the results are unofficial until they are certified by local election boards Friday.

Senator Chip Campsen headshot (copy) (copy)

SC Sen Chip Campsen

In the state Senate District 43 race, Republican incumbent Chip Campsen had about 55.84 percent of the votes to Democrat challenger Richard Hricik's 44.07 percent.

The district sweeps up the East Coast starting at about Port Royal and Beaufort and goes just north of Isle of Palms. 

Deon Tedder (copy) (copy)

Democrat Deon Tedder is running for the S.C. House District 109 seat. File/Provided

In the state House District 109 race, Democrat Deon Tedder had about 80.98 percent of the votes to Libertarian Rodney Travis' 18.34 percent. 

The seat is currently held by Democrat David Mack, who is retiring. The district slices northwest starting in Mount Pleasant, over the Cooper River and into North Charleston. 

William Cogswell (copy)

Republican Rep. William Cogswell is running for reelection to the S.C. House District 110 seat. File/Provided

In the state House District 110 race, Republican incumbent William Cogswell had about 60.12 percent of the votes to Democrat challenger Rebecca Niess Cingolani's 39.82 percent.

The district includes the lower tip of the Charleston peninsula and sizable swath of eastern Mount Pleasant.

Wendell Gilliard (copy)

State Rep. Wendell Gilliard Charleston County Democratic Party/Provided.

In the state House District 111 race, Democrat incumbent Wendell Gilliard had about 80.65 percent of the votes to Republican challenger Ted Vining's 19.23 percent. Vining did not respond to multiple requests from The Post and Courier.

The district includes the upper part of the Charleston peninsula, a portion of West Ashley north of U.S. 17 and North Charleston along the Ashley River.

Joe Bustos.jpg (copy) (copy)
Republican Rep. Joe Bustos is running for reelection to the S.C. House District 112 seat. File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

In the state House District 112 race, Republican Joe Bustos had about 55.57 percent of the votes to Democrat Daniel Brownstein's 44.34 percent.

The seat is held by retiring Republican Mike Sottile. The district includes Sullivan's Island, Isle of Palms and southeastern Mount Pleasant.

Lin Bennett (copy)

Republican Rep. Lin Bennett is running for reelection to the S.C. House District 114 seat. File/Provided

In the state House District 114 race, Republican incumbent Lin Bennett had about 53.03 percent of the votes to Democrat Ed Sutton's 44.06 percent and Alliance party Brad Jayne's 2.85 percent.

The district includes West Ashley, spreading northwest into unincorporated Charleston County. The district also falls into Dorchester County where 13,500 mail-in ballots won't be immediately factored into unofficial results because of a printing error. 

Spencer Wetmore

Spencer Wetmore ran in the Democratic House primary for the 115th District on Tuesday. Charleston County Democratic Party/Provided.

In the state House District 115 race, Democrat incumbent Spencer Wetmore had about 53.49 percent of the votes to Republican challenger Josh Stokes' 46.4 percent.

The seat was previously held by Republican Peter McCoy, who became U.S. Attorney for South Carolina, and includes Kiawah, Folly Beach and most of James Island. Wetmore won a special election for that seat in August. 

Chardale Murray (copy)
Democrat Chardale Murray is running for the S.C. House District 116 seat. File/Provided
 

In the state House District 116 race, Democrat Chardale Murray had about 52.05 percent of the votes to Republican Carroll O'Neal's 47.82 percent.

The seat is held by departing Democrat Robert L. Brown and includes the eastern half of Johns Island, Edisto, Wadmalaw, Jacksonboro, Hollywood, Meggett and Ravenel.

Rep. Leon Stavrinakis

Democrat Rep. Leon Stavrinakis is running for reelection to the S.C. House 119 seat. Charleston County Democrats/Provided 

In the state House District 119 race, Democrat incumbent Leon Stavrinakis had about 71.60 percent of the votes to Libertarian Alex Thornton's 27.87 percent.

The district includes the southern portion of West Ashley along the Stono River, the eastern portion of Johns Island reaching down along the Kiawah River.

Reach Mikaela Porter at 843-937-5906. Follow her on Twitter @mikaelareporter. 

Mikaela Porter joined The Post and Courier in April 2019 and writes about the city of Charleston. Previously, Mikaela reported on breaking news, local government, school issues and community happenings for The Hartford Courant in Hartford, Conn.

