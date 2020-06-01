Charleston curfew begins at 6 p.m., County leaders meeting at 2:30 p.m. to consider curfew

Charleston City Council will have a curfew on the peninsula beginning at 6 p.m. Monday night that will be in place until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
City Council unanimously approved the curfew during an emergency meeting Monday afternoon. City Council also gave Mayor John Tecklenburg and Chief Luther Reynolds authority to extend the curfew boundary line and alter the time of the curfew.
Tecklenburg said he will align the city's curfew with Charleston County's. Charleston County leaders will meet at 2:30 p.m. and will consider a curfew as well, Chairman Elliott Summey said.
Council members will be briefed on the protests and may issue a state of emergency. Call 1-408-418-9388 and use access code 129 665 3400 to listen.
For Charleston City residents that live in Berkeley County, the curfew will begin at 8 p.m. Monday and stay in place until 6 a.m.
The city first enacted a curfew Saturday night after protests turned violent and rioters tore through downtown streets, vandalizing and looting businesses along King and Meeting streets.
Demonstrations were organized locally on Saturday after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn. Video shows Floyd being pinned to the ground, an officer's knee on his neck. Floyd's death has marked another call for action across the country for police accountability.
As seen in other cities across the country, the protests turned violent with businesses damaged and looted, and fires started.
After businesses were damaged Saturday night, many boarded up as though owners were bracing for a hurricane. A county curfew went into effect Sunday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.