Charleston County's proposed I-526 extension a 'boondoggle,' new report says

Charleston County's plans to extend Interstate 526 is one of the nation's most wasteful boondoggles, according to a new report.

The $725 million endeavor, which looks to complete the highway over James and Johns islands, will offer minimal short-term traffic relief and little or no long-term improvement, according to the "Highway Boondoggles 6" report by U.S. PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group.

“The cost benefit is just not really good," said John Stout, transportation advocate with the PIRG Education Fund. "It's pretty well proven that highway extension doesn't improve congestion."

The education fund defines itself as a nonpartisan group that uses research, public education and outreach to serve as counterweights to the influence of powerful special interests.

PIRG is a federation of independent, state-based and citizen-funded public research interest groups that focus on environmental issues. Frontier Group, a nonprofit think tank, works also to address climate-related issues.

The boondoggles report, released early Tuesday, calls out seven new "budget-eating highway projects" slated to cost a total of $26 billion. The document says the projects will harm communities and the environment while likely failing to achieve meaningful transportation goals.

Regarding Charleston County's plan to extend a highway from West Ashley through Johns Island to the James Island connector, the document highlights how the roadway would have a significant impact on communities it's meant to serve and damage wetlands and floodplains on Johns and James Islands.

It points out that the development could displace 15 residences, four businesses and a community facility.

It also notes the state Department of Transportation and Charleston County evaluation of the preferred route found that the construction of the road will require filling in 26 acres of wetland, go over 43 acres and impact 346 acres of floodplain.

And all of that would have been done to save drivers "mere seconds" of travel time, PIRG says.

Trips to the West Ashley area of the region would be reduced by an average of just 42 seconds, while current travel times are more than 20 minutes, the report said.

All together, the highway likely won't fix congestion and is degrading environmental areas, Stout said.

"It seems like its compounding the problem," he said.

The county's most expensive project in its history is particularly unwise in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Stout said. A lot of essential workers use public transportation, which is where funds should be directed, he said.

Investing in biking and infrastructure should be a priority, as well, since people are spending more time near home, Stout said.

The fight to move the multimillion-dollar road plan forward has been drawn out, with most recent disputes shaping up around funding.

The Coastal Conservation League filed an appeal last week after a state court ruled to dismiss the league's lawsuit challenging Charleston County’s use of half-cent sales tax funds for the extension.

The league's position is that Charleston County broke a pledge it made to voters that the sales tax money wouldn't be used on the road project.

"We feel confident that our arguments are strong that this is about transparency and good government," said Jason Crowley, CCL's communities and transportation program director.

The project, which is still years from construction, has been publicly supported by dozens of elected officials, including politicos at the local and state levels.

Last year, Gov. Henry McMaster joined several Lowcountry mayors and council members outside a West Ashley hotel to celebrate new momentum of the plan that once seemed dead.

Charleston County Councilman Herb Sass, who said he's been a supporter of the project all along, noted there's still a long way to go in terms of permitting.

“A lot can happen between now and then," Sass said. "There's no guarantees."