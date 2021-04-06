Charleston County's continuing justice reforms beset by backlogs, bolstered by successes

Charleston County's criminal court system faces a mounting case backlog — an issue exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new report released by a coalition of area criminal justice officials.

The county Criminal Justice Coordinating Council's 2020 annual report, released April 6, paints a picture of continuing successes on reforms like reducing the jail population and providing alternatives to incarceration for people experiencing mental health or addiction crisis.

But the 56-page document also highlights a number of significant challenges.

"Charleston County, like most of the state, does not meet the statewide standard for timeliness (80 percent of cases pending less than 365 days) and this issue has been further compounded by the pandemic," according to the report.

If cases continue to be processed at the same pace they were in 2020, it could take about 29 months — nearly 2½ years — to resolve them, according to the report.

While those cases are being processed, an estimated 20,097 new cases could be filed, "creating an even larger backlog," the report states.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, whose office prosecutes criminal cases in Charleston and Berkeley counties, said she's confident judges, the clerk of court and others in the criminal justice system will work together to solve scheduling and backlog issues.

The court system took over case docketing, a process with a learning curve that has led to some delays, Wilson said.

"Hopefully moving forward there will be more collaboration between the court and the Solicitor's Office and Public Defender's Office to more effectively and efficiently manage the work," she said. "It should be clearer now as to what doesn't work. Court scheduling and the backlog was an issue before the pandemic, and the pandemic lockdowns only exacerbated the problems."

Markley Dennis, the county's chief administrative judge, worked throughout 2020 to ensure the courts didn't stagnate and "was able to keep things moving despite the limitations," Wilson said.

In February, the Solicitor's Office moved more cases than law enforcement filed, she said.

In addition to the backlog, the report noted worse outcomes for defendants who were issued financial bonds when compared to those who were released on personal recognizance. It also noted that some inmates are staying longer in the jail because they lack sufficient money to post bail.

"It makes sense that our data supports what we hoped would be true: low-risk, low-level offenders are relatively safe on (personal recognizance) bonds," Wilson said. "More dangerous defendants who get cash bonds are riskier and pose more of a danger, hence, cash on the line for defendants and bondsmen."

For Charleston Police Department Capt. Jason Bruder, who also chairs the CJCC, the challenges noted in the report are a sign that reform efforts spearheaded by the group over the past five years have been working.

"After the first few years, we were able to take care of some low-hanging fruit," Bruder said. "We continue to see those positive impacts. Now we're in the hard part. How do we make the system more equitable? We're still trying to figure that out."

County officials formed the CJCC in 2015 to address significant overpopulation at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston. The jail struggled with capacity issues for years, and a $100 million expansion that boosted the jail's capacity when it opened in 2010 didn't solve the problem.

So authorities got to work figuring out ways they could keep people out of jail while still upholding the law and ensuring public safety.

Agencies sought to reduce single-charge bookings for infractions including simple marijuana possession, open-container violations, public intoxication, trespassing and misdemeanor shoplifting — the charges that most frequently landed people in jail and had a disproportionate impact on Black and Brown residents.

People charged with these low-level misdemeanors still have to show up in court, but officers are directed to issue tickets rather than make arrests in these cases.

Other reforms included ensuring that indigent defendants are assigned a public defender starting with their bond court appearance and opening a crisis stabilization center as an alternative to jail for people in mental health or addiction crisis.

The reforms have had success.

From 2014 (the first year of jail data analyzed by CJCC) to 2020:

Jail bookings dropped by 62 percent.

Bookings for the targeted municipal and magistrate charges dropped by 84 percent.

The number of low-level charges from municipal and magistrate courts entering the jail dropped by 78 percent.

The number of people cycling repeatedly through the jail dropped by 63 percent.

The jail population dropped by 38 percent.

"Not having those people in jail undoubtedly helped us when (the pandemic) hit," Bruder said.

Kristy Danford, CJCC's project director, said several initiatives being launched as part of the group's strategic plan should continue to yield positive results.

A Race Equity Fellowship for community leaders is in the works, as is a "Jail-Involved Familiar Face" initiative aimed at connecting inmates who cycle in and out of jail frequently for low-level charges with housing or supportive services that Danford hopes will help keep them out of custody and better their lives.

CJCC will also propose targeted pretrial services to improve outcomes for defendants and work on improving case-management efforts to reduce the case backlog, she said.

"Change is possible," Danford said. "We’ve demonstrated it. It’s a complex system that needs more intervention."

As they work to improve the criminal justice system, CJCC members also aim to secure funding so the initiative, which is grant-funded until March 2023, can sustain itself.