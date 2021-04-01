Charleston County will spend millions to expand, improve emergency medical services

A growing and aging population has stretched Charleston County's Emergency Medical Services and its lifesaving ambulance crews thin but now Charleston County is providing some relief.

Responding to pleas from EMS officials, Charleston County Council approved $2.86 million in extra funding on April 1 to cover through mid-2021.

It's enough to buy four ambulances, refurbish two and add 44 full-time positions.

“Tonight council gave us everything we asked for," said EMS Director David Abrams. "For the citizens I think this will mean more peace of mind knowing that there will be better coverage geographically."

In a county that runs the coast from Edisto Island to beyond McClellanville and west to the edge of Summerville — with rivers, marsh and congested roads throughout — it's a challenge to meet the goal of having EMS respond within 11 minutes anywhere.

Another challenge, said Abrams, is filling vacancies. There are only so many emergency medical technicians and paramedics, and they can make similar pay with a lighter workload in neighboring counties, he said.

The county's EMS service has 13 vacancies now and 44 new spots to fill.

"We can only train maybe 20 people a month," said Abrams.

But the new county funding will allow for a compensation review, leading to higher pay that should help attract employees. In the budget year that begins July 1, the EMS department will be seeking millions more.

“We want to give them everything necessary to do their work," Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said. "One minute can mean a lifetime for some folks."

"This is a first step," he said, as the council approved the funding.

The county EMS currently has 35 ambulances and 215 full-time positions, Abrams said, including the 13 that are vacant. Many of those ambulances are at or beyond the life expectancy of their engines, resulting in more frequent repairs and many "remounts" where the box containing the medical service bay is swapped to a newer vehicle.

The goal is to have 31 ambulances staffed and deployed around the county during the day. Abrams said there are currently 17 to 20, a number that will grow thanks to the additional funding.

“We all realize that we have a problem and we have to work on this and fix this," Councilman Herb Sass said.

The cost, and how to pay for it, concerned Councilman Dickie Schweers.

"I hear the pleas for help from EMS and I support doing more," he said. "We just need to be careful how we get there."

Pryor said the county still needs to learn how much money might flow from the federal government for such purposes through the massive pandemic relief packages that have been approved and proposed.

Just 11 years ago, Charleston County EMS was named nationwide EMS system of the year. A leadership change came in 2015 when director Don Lundy was fired after self-publishing a memoir in which he described some EMS employees as “life-sucking, energy-draining bags of annoying hell.”

In December, in a commentary published in The Post and Courier, Lundy said "the apparent free fall of what was once the pride of Charleston County is worrisome."

Ambulance response times in some of the far-flung and lightly populated areas of the county — Awendaw, Edisto and Kiawah Island for example — have raised alarms.

“Our volume had just picked up so much and our geography is challenging," Abrams told County Council members during a March 4 presentation where he was seeking the funding that was approved April 1.

He said the next immediate challenge will be hiring trained professionals to fill all the job openings.