The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory warning for Charleston County and Berkeley County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The advisory is currently in effect until 4:30 p.m.

3:21 p.m. — The heaviest rainfall is starting to leave downtown Charleston as rainfall moves southwest toward James and Johns Islands. Many streets are partially or completely flooded.

Folly Road, a major thoroughfare for beach-goers and travelers, experienced major flooding Saturday afternoon.

By midafternoon, doppler radar had indicated heavy rain falling throughout the region due to thunderstorms. More storms are expected to linger throughout the afternoon and into the evening. About two inches of rain have already fallen across the area, according to the National Weather Service.

Up to an additional two inches of rain is expected to fall throughout the rest of the day Saturday, which will result in minor flooding of low-lying places around southeast South Carolina.

The National Weather Service says to expect "torrential rainfall" and frequent lightning.

High tide in Charleston, expected at 3:26 p.m., will allow flooded roads to begin to drain.

Certain areas, including peninsular Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are expected to experience flooding throughout the course of Saturday.

This story will be updated as further weather information becomes available.

Follow Matthew Clough @MattAClough.

Tags

Matthew Clough is The Post and Courier's digital news producer. He joined the team in 2017 after graduating from the University of Kansas with degrees in journalism and English. He previously worked as an editor at The Kansas City Star.