The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory warning for Charleston County and Berkeley County at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The advisory is currently in effect until 4:30 p.m.
3:21 p.m. — The heaviest rainfall is starting to leave downtown Charleston as rainfall moves southwest toward James and Johns Islands. Many streets are partially or completely flooded.
Folly Road, a major thoroughfare for beach-goers and travelers, experienced major flooding Saturday afternoon.
Couldn’t get a photo cause I got too worked up but car almost completely under water on Folly Road near Camp— Brooks Brunson (@readthebrooks) July 7, 2018
Lots of firetrucks and ambulances going down Folly Road, seen at least 4 streetlights out— Brooks Brunson (@readthebrooks) July 7, 2018
By midafternoon, doppler radar had indicated heavy rain falling throughout the region due to thunderstorms. More storms are expected to linger throughout the afternoon and into the evening. About two inches of rain have already fallen across the area, according to the National Weather Service.
Up to an additional two inches of rain is expected to fall throughout the rest of the day Saturday, which will result in minor flooding of low-lying places around southeast South Carolina.
The National Weather Service says to expect "torrential rainfall" and frequent lightning.
Through 330 PM: Thunderstorms will develop/move southwestward along a sea breeze over Charleston/Harbor. Expect torrential rainfall and frequent cloud-to-surface lightning. High tide at Charleston will peak at 3:26 PM. Don't drive on flooded roads. #chswx #scwx pic.twitter.com/eck8yNXKYb— NWS Charleston, SC (@NWSCharlestonSC) July 7, 2018
High tide in Charleston, expected at 3:26 p.m., will allow flooded roads to begin to drain.
Certain areas, including peninsular Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and Isle of Palms are expected to experience flooding throughout the course of Saturday.
Rutledge is totally flooded between Fishburne and the crosstown. @chswx #chswx #chs pic.twitter.com/uY5gIweKjY— Laura Cergol (@LauraCergol) July 7, 2018
This story will be updated as further weather information becomes available.