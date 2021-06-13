Charleston County under a flood advisory as heavy rains continue

Charleston County is under a flood advisory this morning as steady rain continues to soak the area.

For the second consecutive day, heavy rain in downtown Charleston is resulting in nuisance flooding of low-lying areas. The peninsula has seen over 5 inches of rain this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Emergency management officials and the Charleston Police Department are reporting that a number of roads and other areas throughout downtown remain flooded. Most of the closures are on the peninsula's West Side.

Light rain will continue to fall across the city, but additional rainfall amounts will be small, the Weather Service said.

There is flooding in downtown Charleston, West Ashley, Medical University Of South Carolina, Marion Square and Columbus Street Terminal.

The Septima P. Clark Parkway, also known as the Crosstown, is closed in both directions because of standing water.

Other areas prone to flooding include the City Market, the Crosstown, East Bay Street and Morrison Drive.

Vehicles are stalled in some areas.

The Weather Service reminds drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads. Don't drive into water of unknown depth.

The storms on June 12-13 have dropped extremely heavy rainfall from Red Top through West Ashley into portions of James Island and downtown Charleston.

James Island also saw over 5 inches of rain during the event.

Ashley recorded over 4 inches of rain from storms that began around 6 p.m. June 12. Some parts of Mount Pleasant and North Charleston have seen over 3 inches.

In the Hospital District, at least 5.5 inches of rain has fallen since the storm hit, including a 2-inch dump in the morning, according to a weather station on nearby Halsey Street.

With high tide at 10:45 a.m., the floodwater had nowhere to go. A thigh-deep brown soup pooled in spots by the hospitals, as police directed traffic off a normally busy Calhoun Streets into side streets where motorists had few options to avoid deep water.

At the intersection of Gadsden and Bennett streets, motorists abandoned three cars. Other motorists warily approached barricades around the vehicles and decided against trying to push through.

The area has long been flood prone, and the city occasionally stations a portable pump there to whisk water from the basin toward the Ashley, a supplement to the city's aging stormwater tunnels. The pump was nowhere to be seen June 14.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.