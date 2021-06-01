Charleston County tries out a new asphalt treatment meant to cool and clean

What do you get when you apply a little chemistry to the pavement?

Potentially, you get cooler streets, less pollutants and more durability. And that means you spend a little less on air conditioning and health care, while Charleston County spends less on environmental cleanup and road maintenance.

At least, that’s what the county's roadway officials are hoping will happen. Eventually.

Recently, they oversaw a road test of sorts: A photocatalytic material that contained titanium dioxide was sprayed onto freshly asphalted streets in the Rosemont neighborhood. The solution is meant to reduce the urban heat island effect, accelerate the decomposition of toxins in vehicle exhaust and add years to the road's life.

Because of the unique combination of ingredients, treated streets will reflect more light (thus staying cooler by as much as 20 degrees) and lower toxic output by absorbing nitrogen oxides that contribute to smog and acid rain.

The stuff the county is applying to these streets also helps decompose microplastics, according to manufacturer Pavement Technology.

Cooler asphalt survives longer. And the specially treated roads also help offset carbon emissions.

Normally, Charleston County “rejuvenates” its asphalt roads after three years, and again five years after that, said pavement manager Mackenzie Kelley. The treatments, which deliver a product called Reclamite to the road surface, cost about $1 per square yard.

Officials are optimistic about the titanium dioxide treatment, though it would double costs to around $2 per square yard.

Kelley and her team will make a cost-benefit analysis to determine whether the long-term savings outweigh the short-term costs. There are no immediate plans to deploy the trucks into other neighborhoods.

In the meantime, the freshened streets in Rosemont, a community wedged against Interstate 26 at the northernmost border of the city of Charleston, are likely to benefit from this pilot program that can add up to five years of life to treated roadways.

It’s not a good idea to inhale titanium dioxide’s nanoparticles, which possibly could be carcinogenic. But the stuff is within a slurry applied directly to the asphalt, said Ken Holton, technical consultant for Pavement Technology. It’s not airborne and therefore not breathable, he said.

The product was developed in collaboration with Louisiana State University, and it continues to be tested and refined in collaboration with Texas A&M University, he said.

Titanium dioxide — which is used in many common products, including paints and varnishes, papers and plastics, inks, fibers, rubber, cosmetics and even food — is activated by ultraviolet light and throws off an electron. The free radical briefly suspended above the roadway breaks down pollutants, reducing nitrous oxide by up to 40 percent.

That’s chemistry at work.

The photocatalytic slurry also was applied to streets in nearby Union Heights, a neighborhood in North Charleston, on the other side of I-26, though some residents were unaware of the project and expressed concern about the spraying.

Skip Mikell, president of the Union Heights neighborhood association, said he found a flyer in his yard, but little additional effort was made to inform people about what was happening.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control recently installed air-monitoring equipment in Union Heights because of South Carolina Ports’ newly opened Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal.