Charleston County tries, and sometimes fails, to keep murder suspects from striking again

When a transgender woman was shot and killed in North Charleston, much of the community rallied around her memory.

Denali Stuckey's slaying sparked pledges of improved support from groups throughout the Lowcountry, and law enforcement vowed to keep her attacker from hurting others.

But while her accused killer, Dominick Marquis Archield, sat in jail for months, he'd be back a year later, after posting bail and then getting arrested in connection with another shooting.

Though sentencing lengths for different crimes have been calculated to keep potentially violent prisoners away from the public, there’s no such standardization for bail amounts in South Carolina.

Charleston County's bond court system has several layers of precautions to keep accused killers from getting out and committing more violence. But the safeguards have plenty of gaps, and can punish the poorest suspects instead of the most dangerous ones, attorneys and activists say.

Post and Courier records show that of the people arrested for homicides in Charleston County since 2018, at least two suspects have made bail and then been rearrested in violent offenses.

Treance Thaddeus Smalls awaits trial in Exavier Washington's 2019 slaying, for which he posted $175,000 bail before he was arrested again on an attempted murder charge.

And in August 2019, police charged Archield with murder in Stuckey's shooting death. He remained in jail for months, but Judge Markley Dennis approved a bail reduction to $70,000 in March. In November, police arrested Archield, who was charged with opening fire on a neighbor.

It’s not uncommon for murder defendants in Charleston County to waive their initial bond hearings for a variety of reasons.

Criminal defense attorney Allie Menegakis said she often advises her clients to do so, lest it be set high and used against them later in the process.

Initial bond hearings are held by video in Charleston County, with inmates taking turns in front of a camera at the county jail while a judge, attorneys and any victims or supporters gather in another room. Solicitors, sometimes backed by victims or their families, tell judges how the community might be at risk if not protected from the inmate. The defendant’s side will try to prove that the suspect will show up in court and have community support to stay out of trouble in the meantime.

The judge is tasked with weighing both sides, and finding bond conditions that will hold defendants accountable while giving them the most freedom possible.

Broadly speaking, factors they may consider can be in one of two categories: flight risk and danger to the community.

Since 2018, the county’s centralized bond court has used a standardized pretrial service report to gauge each defendant’s chances of returning for trial. The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council found that judges using the reports ordered financial bonds for higher-risk crimes, and that financial bonds didn’t perform any better than personal recognizance bonds. However, because defendants had to be interviewed for a full assessment, barely half of eligible cases were analyzed, according to the CJCC.

Researchers created a new tool, called the Charleston Pretrial Risk Assessment Instrument, which didn’t require a video interview.

But judges don’t have a similar standard to measure defendants’ dangers to the community. Judges can see if the defendant has been convicted of any violent crimes in the past and consider how violent the charges against the suspects are, but that leaves them in the position of denying freedom over accusations that haven’t yet been proved in court.

Because the defendants haven’t yet gone to trial, judges are put in the position of presuming innocence while weighing the violence of the accusations.

The tools that courts have to minimize danger once a defendant is out of jail — including no-contact orders, house arrest, or a chance to buy guns — are sometimes difficult to enforce.

Even if a defendant qualifies for a bond reduction, it can take months for a hearing to be scheduled, as in Archield’s case. They can't work in the meantime, so those providing for struggling households have a hard time making ends meet in the meantime.

While the attempted murder charges that Archield and Smalls faced after posting bond are rare, defense attorneys said they worry that judges have few tools other than bond conditions to prevent further violence.