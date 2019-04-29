Residents of unincorporated Charleston County who rely on septic systems could be required to pay thousands of dollars to connect their homes to public sewer systems, if nearby sewer lines are already in place.
The rules — little discussed publicly but already initially approved — developed out of one small community's concerns about sewer service.
The proposed county regulations would also prohibit utilities from requiring property owners to annex into towns or cities in order to get sewer service, as Mount Pleasant Waterworks currently requires.
Requiring utilities to provide service, while allowing property owners to remain outside town and city limits, could potentially allow developers to skirt some local development regulations and restrictions.
"To me, it's an issue of ethics and responsibility," County Council Chairman Elliott Summey said. "It is unethical to control growth through utilities."
The initial problem the county was trying to solve was how to get properties in Snowden, a historic unincorporated black community in the middle of Mount Pleasant, connected to sewer lines without requiring residents to annex into the town. Residents have recently attended county and utility meetings to protest the requirement.
Nearly a week after Charleston County Council voted 7-2 to approve the rules April 23, with two more votes and a public hearing yet to come, local governments and utilities were trying to determine what the rules could mean. Some first learned of the pending regulations when The Post and Courier called with questions.
"None of us were even aware of it," said Kin Hill, CEO of Charleston Water System. "We're still reviewing it and trying to understand it."
The ordinance would apply to both residential and commercial property, including new construction, according to the county. In Mount Pleasant being able to get sewer service without annexing into the town would mean that developers could avoid the town's strict limits on building permits, and very expensive development impact fees.
"Overall, we share the goals of the county and (Mount Pleasant) Waterworks to find a way to get existing septic tanks out of our fragile coastal ecosystem without opening areas in the county to development," town Mayor Will Haynie said, via email. "That is what we are in the process of doing."
"We will reserve all judgment on other aspects of the ordinance until after we have received advice from our lawyers and staff," he wrote.
One recent development plan in Mount Pleasant offers an example of the potentially broad impact on development that the ordinance could have.
Gramling Brothers, best known for the Cane Bay subdivision, had planned to build a mixed-use multi-family development on Coleman Boulevard near Shem Creek, where Peach Orchard Plaza and other businesses now stand. To do that, they needed sewer service, and to get that, they would have had to annex the properties into Mount Pleasant, but then the town's development restrictions and impact fees would make the development unworkable.
Instead, Gramling Brothers proposed to keep the property in unincorporated Charleston County and build a storage unit building, which wouldn't need additional sewer service. Now, the proposed county ordinance could require Mount Pleasant Waterworks to provide the sewer connections needed for a multi-family development on that property, without annexation, so the town's rules and impact fees wouldn't apply. Gramling Brothers development did not respond to a request for comment.
Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie said there are still details and questions to be resolved.
“This cake ain’t baked," he said. "We’re still working on it.”
Sewer lines, like roads and power lines, can determine where development is possible. Mount Pleasant has used sewer service to regulate development by requiring that properties be annexed into the town and subject to the town's regulations in order to get connected.
In Charleston, development on Johns Island has been guided by Charleston Water System's refusal to provide sewer service in most areas outside of the Urban Growth Boundary that the city and county observe.
In Hollywood, the county ordinance could require residents in unincorporated areas to connect to the town's sewer system, but the town's sewage goes to Charleston Water System's treatment plant, and the town is only allowed to send a certain amount for treatment. That's just one of the potential conflicts between the potential county regulations and utility policies, contractual agreements, local ordinances and capacity issues.
Hollywood town attorney Jon Austen said he didn’t think Charleston County had the legal standing to demand that the town use its remaining sewer capacity based on a county rule.
“I don’t think they’re going to win that, but see, people pass ordinances all the time that don’t make legal sense,” Austen said.
One county councilman who is a retired judge, Vic Rawl, warned that the county could be creating "a legal disaster."
Councilman Dickie Schweers was similarly concerned. “It’s been a huge challenge to solve this thing, but I don’t know if this is the way to do it," he said.
Caroline Bradner, the Land, Water and Wildlife Projects Manager for Coastal Conservation League, said the organization first learned of the county ordinance when a reporter called Monday.
"We are having a really hard time answering questions about how this applies, where this applies, what the implications are for all of Charleston County, the urban growth boundary and things like that — how it interacts with other ordinances," she said.
Failing septic systems have been an ongoing problem in the Lowcountry because raw sewage can end up in marshes, waterways and even homes. Connecting to public sewer systems addresses that pollution but the expansion of sewer systems can also prompt more development.
For county residents who have septic systems, the proposed mandate to connect to sewers could be an expensive one. It can easily cost more than $10,000 to connect just one house to a sewer system because owners pay connection fees, impact fees where they exist and the actual cost of connecting the house to the nearby sewer line. The impact fee alone in Mount Pleasant is more than $5,000.
“We know a lot of the folks who would be forced to connect have lower incomes," Schweers said.
The county plans to help with the cost but details have been lacking. The ordinance mentions a new "water and sewer special tax district" and council members said one or two dollars could be taken from each county-collected stormwater fee to create a pool of funding to help with sewer connections.
Requiring residents to connect to public sewer lines is not unusual, generally. Mount Pleasant and Isle of Palms, for example, already require residents to connect but such regulations are not always strictly enforced.
Charleston County plans to hold a public hearing on the sewer ordinance and the second of three votes on May 7 when the County Council next meets. The meeting is schedule at 6:30 p.m. at 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston.
Chloe Johnson contributed to this report.