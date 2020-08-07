Charleston County to consider property tax to fund affordable housing. Poll shows support

Charleston County is preparing to ask voters if they are willing to pay extra property tax in order to fund affordable housing efforts, and a poll suggests the answer would be yes.

County Council could fund affordable housing efforts and raise the county's tax rate without a referendum, but instead is poised to put the question on the November ballot and leave it up to voters.

“I’m not saying I support it or not," said Councilman Dickie Schweers, who joined a unanimous vote Thursday night to recommend approval of the ballot question.

If the measure were approved, it would create a two mill property tax countywide to fund a new Local Housing Trust Fund. The tax amounts to an extra $8 yearly for every $100,000 of taxable property value, for owner-occupied homes, or $12 for commercial properties including rental properties.

So someone whose house is worth $300,000 would pay another $24 yearly. Such a tax would raise an estimated $8 million yearly.

"The county taking the bold step to at least let the voters decide is significant recognition that there is a problem," said the Rev. Bill Stanfield, CEO of the North Charleston nonprofit Metanoia. "When you get people to acknowledge that there is a problem, you get to work toward solutions."

Metanoia is among several nonprofit groups involved in affordable housing efforts that, unsurprisingly, support the measure, but the tax referendum is also backed by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce.

"We absolutely think that should be done and hope the citizens will agree," said Scott Barhight, the Chamber's Senior Vice President of Government Relations.

The business group has historically opposed property tax increases, favoring sales tax funding instead for roads and schools, but supports the tax referendum as part of a larger effort to create more affordable housing.

Barhight said the property tax and housing fund are among a number of ideas that came from a county housing tax force that the Chamber supported. For example, the county is also considering allowing more high-density development in urban areas, and relaxing some zoning regulations.

Over 20 years, the potential added property tax could raise up to $130 million for affordable housing efforts. Part of the ballot measure would ask voters to allow the county to borrow funds that would be repaid by the new extra tax, as the county has done with its Greenbelt fund.

“Right now, we’re just trying to find a funding source," said Councilwoman Anna Johnson.

The county has not developed a detailed plan for how the money would be spent.

“If that passes, we will get into the weeds on exactly how it will be done," said Councilman Vic Rawl. "Without the funds, why would we kill ourselves to work on a plan?"

There are plenty of models to work from. Three years ago, the city of Greenville spent $2 million to create the Greenville Housing Fund, and the city of Charleston won voter approval the same year for a $20 million city-managed affordable housing effort.

The county's potential ballot measure would create funding for affordable housing efforts across Charleston County.

A July survey of 300 likely voters in Charleston County found broad agreement that affordable housing is a serious crisis or significant problem, and nearly three-quarters of those polled agreed that the county has a responsibility to help create affordable housing.

But how to pay for it? The survey asked if respondents would support a property tax increase dedicated to creating affordable housing, and 57 percent said they would while 30 percent said they would not, the rest were unsure.

The live poll and online survey was conducted in July by FTS Insights, a division of First Tuesday Strategies.

There have been previous, failed efforts to create a regional funding source for affordable housing efforts. The former Lowcountry Housing Trust, launched by the city of Charleston, sought contributions from area local governments more than a decade ago but the effort stalled out amid the Great Recession.

The Lowcountry Housing Trust evolved into the statewide South Carolina Community Loan Fund, which loans money for affordable housing and businesses. Councilman Brantley Moody said that organization would manage the funds, if a special property tax is created for affordable housing efforts.

"This county does not need to be in charge of building affordable housing," Moody said Thursday, supporting the idea that the nonprofit loan fund would take the lead.

Next, County Council is expected to take a final vote on the referendum Tuesday.

The South Carolina Community Loan Fund, Metanoia, Lowcountry Alliance for Model Communities, Charleston Area Justice Ministry and the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce were partners in a polling effort that supports the referendum idea.