Charleston County teachers embrace robots, simulations as tools in the classroom

McCLELLANVILLE — Eight new tutors have recently joined the classrooms at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School.

The tutors help the students with their reading and math skills by sharing encouraging messages. They even sing and dance to keep the students focused on the task at hand.

Sometimes, they flash lights while cheering on a second grader who just nailed a word he hasn’t quite gotten. Other times they tell students to “keep cool and try again.”

While they may have two arms and legs like a typical teacher, they are far from human.

The tutors are 1-foot-tall bright white Abii robots, and they look like something out of an episode of "The Jetsons."

Latoya Bennett, career and technical education teacher at the McClellanville school, found out about the artificial-intelligence robots through an email about grant opportunities to have them in the classroom.

At the time she thought they could be a tool for her middle school coding classes, so she applied for the grant from Van Robotics, the manufacturer. It wasn’t until she was awarded the grant money, about $8,000, that she realized the small, friendly robots are actually tutors, designed to help children improve their reading and math skills with individualized instruction.

The students are given 15 minutes a day with the robots, which are connected to a learning program on their Chromebook computers. The robot has a camera sensor in its head that can tell if the student is paying attention to the program.

As the students work through reading and math games, the robot cheers them on and encourages them to keep trying. It even knows their names.

“The camera can detect if the kid is getting antsy, if the kid is getting distracted,” Bennett said. “It will perform different things to get the kid’s attention span back. It will dance or it will tell a joke and it’s all interactive.”

The robots are just one example of the growing trend of teachers using technology in the classroom.

A helping hand

Lou Manigault, a second grade teacher at St. James Santee, uses the Abii robots nearly every day in her class.

In addition to improving student performance, the robots serve as a way for her to have more eyes on her students.

If one student needs extra attention, she can have two or three others work with the robots, which are able to make sure they stay on task.

“I can’t be every place at the same time,” she said. “It helps me to be able to move around and supports me so I can go help other students.”

Aside from helping teachers, the robots have shown to be effective at improving test scores of struggling students.

Since the school started using the robots this year, multiple students have seen their reading and math scores improve, Bennett said.

When she first saw the Abii, Skilah Colleton, a sixth grader at the school, said it scared her. She wasn’t sure about the large flashing purple eyes or the camera on its forehead.

Once she got used to the robot, Colleton found it really helped her with her reading, especially her pronunciation.

The robot is able to read words aloud to the students, which they then repeat back. It helps students like Colleton work through the phonetics of different words until she nails it.

Although she’s now a little bit more used to the singing and dancing that comes with the Abii, Colleton is still somewhat apprehensive about the technology.

“They’re pretty cool,” she said. “But I’m still scared of them.”

Gadgets and Gizmos

The Abii robots aren’t the only recent technology investment the Charleston County School District has made.

Deborah Batzer, the district’s science instructional specialist, secured a $20,000 grant from the Bosch Community Fund to put Gizmos, a simulation program that runs on district tablets, into elementary classrooms.

The Gizmos, which function as an app added to the tablets, have already been used at high school and middle school levels in the district for the past eight years. The new grant allowed for all students at the elementary level to have access to the programs.

The devices are used for both math and science and allow teachers to use simulations to help students better understand those subjects.

“(The students) have an interactive visual where they can play with the mathematics, surrounded by questions that help them engage with the mathematics,” said Sherri Abel, the district’s instructional specialist for high school math.

The end result, Abel said, is a personalized and interactive self-paced program.

On the science level, the Gizmos have been especially useful in the beginning of the year when social distancing due to the pandemic was at its most extreme.

The students are able to participate in experiment simulations through the Gizmos programs that they wouldn’t have been able to do in a lab because of distancing. It also opens the doors to more complicated experiments that schools don’t already have access to, Batzer said.

“It still allows for students to do lab activities and investigations virtually and took that pressure off of that hands-on component,” she said.

The Gizmos, as with the Abii robots, are also used to help students who are falling behind catch up. Teachers can have students who have missed many classes use the Gizmo to review lessons on their own time.

Finding a balance

With all the benefits of the new technology, district officials and teachers are becoming aware of potential concerns of too much screen time in school.

The Gizmos and Abii robots are both limited in their use. Students are only allowed to be using the Abii program for up to 15 minutes a day and the Gizmos are only used for specific lessons, not in everyday instruction.

“They’re used when they truly align with our curriculum and will enhance our curriculum,” Batzer said. “We don’t experience that level of burnout with the technology because it’s not overused in that way.”

Ultimately, educators view the technology as an opportunity to benefit students. Not all students are the same, and sometimes the technology can be the one thing to help a student thrive, Manigault said.

“We’re in the 21st century so technology is the way to go,” Manigault said. “We just have got to keep up with what the children are learning and how they’re learning.”