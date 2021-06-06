Charleston County students design mural with the help of local artist

For most middle schoolers, spray-painting a school property would land them in detention.

For sixth through eighth graders at Murray-LaSaine Montessori School on James Island, spray-painting a wall is just another day of art class.

After a number of students expressed an interest in graffiti, Heather Teems, who teaches art at the school, came up with the idea to partner with local artist Quintin Chaplin to paint a mural on the wall outside of her classroom. She thought it might be an opportunity to teach them about how to create street art in a respectful way.

Planning for the mural started with Teems showing her students pictures of street art and graffiti in cities throughout the U.S. The students had to guess which ones were legal and illegal. Throughout the process, Teems explained to the students that it’s possible to express their art publicly without vandalizing.

“We talked about the process for how we could do it legally,” she said. “So that’s what they had to do. We had to write (district officials) and say 'this is our plan, we’ve worked with a professional and we want to do it this way.' ”

Before they put paint to brick, the students had to go through the permission process, sketching out a design and learning which materials would be best for the project. Teems then brought on Chaplin, a local muralist, to help the students learn how to paint the mural.

The project quickly blossomed from there, with the students guiding what they wanted to see in the finished product. The final design included portraits of Albertha Johnston Murray and Mary Alice LaSaine, the namesakes of the school, and Maria Montessori, creator of the Montessori model of learning.

Teems and Chaplin wanted the students to learn about their community's history.

Both Murray and LaSaine were integral in pushing for better education for students of color in Charleston. Murray, the founding principal of the school, and LaSaine, former superintendent of schools for students of color, both advocated for integration of the schools during the 1950s.

“They started our school years and years ago,” Teems said. “So we wanted to tie it all together.”

The three portraits will hover above images of the Ravenel Bridge, the Angel Oak tree and Lowcountry marshes. However, the most important parts of the piece are the designs drawn by each of the students.

The designs vary from a Godzillaesque dinosaur to an air balloon and a hand reaching up from the earth. The goal was to give the students the opportunity to leave their mark on the school in a way that represents them.

“The kids are very intellectual, very smart,” Chaplin said. “They’ve got a bright future ahead of them. The way that I’m looking at this project for them … is making sure that they leave a legacy behind.”

Seventh grader Olivia McArdle decided to paint wisteria flowers as her contribution to the mural.

“Wisteria is my favorite flower ever,” she said. “Everywhere we go that’s somewhere amazing, there’s just a huge section of wisteria. So it’s just a really happy thing for me.”

Chaplin and Teems hope the final product is a point of pride for the students, some of whom will be leaving the school for the first time since they were in first grade.

Eighth grader Luna Bejar is one of those students.

“The year I’m about to leave, I get to leave my mark,” Bejar said. “That’s really exciting.”