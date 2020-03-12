Charleston County student wins Lowcountry spelling bee, advances to national competition

C.E. Williams Middle School student Keerthana Samuel didn't need to hear a definition before spelling the final winning word of the Lowcountry's regional spelling bee Thursday night.
The West Ashley student spelled the word "nictitate," another word for blink, slowly and deliberately before breaking into a breathless smile to celebrate her victory.
"I was a little nervous because there's so many students up here as well. But I think it was a good competition," Keerthana said.
Sponsored by The Post and Courier, the SpellBound competition at Charleston Southern University's Lightsey Chapel in North Charleston started with some of the top spellers from across the Lowcountry.
In order to qualify, the students first had to win their school and district bees. More than 40,000 students competed in the local bees to qualify for 50 spots on the SpellBound stage.
All were competing for a chance to attend the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Md. Regional participants were from Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester 2 and 4, and Colleton County school districts, as well as the Catholic Diocese of Charleston, the S.C. Independent School Association, and the Lowcountry Christian Home School Association.
Keerthana said she skipped school Thursday to practice spelling with her mother from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., just an hour and a half before the bee started.
"We couldn't really imagine this day would come," said her mother, Kamala Sundararaj. "We were expecting that she would be in the top three at least. We thank god it happened."
Around half of the contenders were still in the running after three rounds, breezing through words such as "optimum," "minority," "celestial" and "interloper."
After that, things quickly got more difficult. One speller got tripped up by the word "fascinator," a formal women's headpiece. Another faltered on "nihilism," the philosophical belief that life is meaningless.
Keerthana defeated first runner-up Braeden LaRoche, a student from Daniel Island School in Berkeley County, after he incorrectly spelled "coterie."
Many spellers had their own ways of figuring out tough words, like those who rhythmically tapped their hand on their side.
Keerthana often looked straight ahead while she spelled, sometimes opting to trace the word out on the palm of her hand. The Charleston County School District student said she's most looking forward to meeting other spellers when she will attend the national competition in May.
"I just can't wait," she said.