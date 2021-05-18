Charleston County solicitor responds to calls for charges in Jamal Sutherland's death

Amid mounting calls from activists for charges in the early January death of a Black man with mental health conditions at Charleston County jail, the prosecutor who must make that decision said she's committed to a thorough investigation.

In a May 18 statement, 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said she commends all who've participated in peaceful activism and acknowledged the community's frustration at how long the investigation has taken.

The statement comes days after Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano released surveillance and body camera video that showed deputies trying to force 31-year-old Jamal Sutherland from his cell on the morning of Jan. 5.

Sutherland was arrested the night before after allegedly getting into a fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the mental health facility where his parents checked him in for treatment of his bipolar disorder and schizophrenia symptoms. He was scheduled for a bond hearing on one count of third-degree assault and battery, a low-level misdemeanor, that morning.

Deputies used pepper spray, Tasers and physical force against Sutherland and claimed he resisted their efforts to subdue him. He became unresponsive minutes into the encounter and was declared dead later that morning.

"Aside from the Sutherland family, there is no one more disappointed and frustrated than I over the length of time it took to obtain an autopsy report and a completed (State Law Enforcement Division) investigation," Wilson said.

The solicitor said she got SLED's report on April 30 and she intends to meet deadlines set under her office's protocols for investigating law enforcement use of force incidents, but that the report led to questions for which she does not yet have answers.

The solicitor called the videos released late last week "disturbing," but also said she has a duty to see the investigation through.

"In order for the state to hold someone criminally responsible for another’s death, the state must prove unlawful conduct was the proximate cause of death," Wilson said. "SLED did not opine on the first issue and it is imperative that a well-qualified expert witness weigh-in."

To that end, the solicitor said she's sought out experts to help her reach a conclusion on whether to file charges against Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle, who were fired by Graziano on May 17.

"I intend to bring justice to the Sutherland family, and to any suspects in this investigation," Wilson said. "To preserve the integrity of the continuing investigation and to honor the rules of ethics for prosecutors, I simply cannot outline all the evidence in this matter."

Filing charges without a thorough and complete investigation would be "unprofessional, unethical, and irresponsible," she said.

Wilson said if the evidence shows there is a prosecutable case, she'll file charges, but if she can't prove a criminal charge beyond a reasonable doubt, she'll owe Sutherland's family and the community a thorough explanation.

An attorney representing Sutherland's family couldn't be reached for comment.