Charleston County Sheriff's Office will continue assisting police in cities protests are scheduled

Charleston County deputies will continue to assist cities where protests are planned this weekend, Sheriff Al Cannon said Friday.
Protesters can expect to see sheriff's deputies donning shin, arm and chest guards, as well as helmets at protests, Cannon said.
They aren't planning to have an armored vehicle present, the likes of what was seen downtown Sunday.
"I don't see that unless there is something that has developed between now and then to dictate that kind of response," Cannon said.
He described the protests since Saturday night's riots as peaceful, and said police are now making contacts with the leaders of those groups scheduling protests.
"Last Saturday night was anything but (peaceful)," Cannon said. "Law enforcement took an approach on Saturday night that made attempts to contain the crowd and were successful in doing so. We lost control and saw what occurred later in the evening. A lot of people feared for their safety and things in effect got out of hand."
Sunday's response was different: armored cars rolled through the streets and officers donned riot gear. Tear gas was used, as was compacted balls of pepper tear agent.
The use of tear gas, specifically downtown in one neighborhood, brought criticism from some black leaders earlier this week in a meeting at the Sheriff's Office in North Charleston. At least two leaders left that meeting expecting a public apology from law enforcement leaders, they told The Post and Courier.
Cannon did not apologize Friday. He did describe the events that led to the use of pepper spray in a residential neighborhood off Meeting Street where children were also exposed to tear gas.
"A lot of people were affected by the tear gas but a lot of people were affected by the smoke from the burning mattresses as well," Cannon said. "We were put between a rock and a hard place because to get in there, to get the fire dept to put those fires out required us to clear that place and make it safe for the fire department."
That meeting also included the renewed call for more meetings and discussions about race and police interactions, Cannon said, and creation of a task force.
With the coronavirus pandemic, large gatherings are still prohibited, so all of the marches and protests haven't been properly permitted, as they normally are. Those permits include discussions with law enforcement, and Cannon said those conversations help ensure safety for those involved, and a discussion on where protesters can and cannot be.
"We have a responsibility to protect folks; that includes people who are protesting, that includes people who are out enjoying their evening and business people who are already suffering from the coronavirus situation and lockdown and loss of business," Cannon said.
Cannon also denounced the actions of the Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck, and the use of choke-holds, saying the sheriff's office has "never authorized" them or been used in policies or training.
"I along with almost every American watched the horrible video of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week and am appalled of the police officers in that situation," Cannon said. "I think the process is moving forward as they have been charged."