Charleston County Sheriff's Office responds to calls for apology for protest arrests

One day after the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina demanded an explanation and apology from area law enforcement for arrests during protests on Sunday, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded.

In an emailed statement, the law enforcement agency said it respects the rights of all people to peacefully assemble and protest.

"Deputies will use the reasonable amount of force necessary to safeguard the lives and property of all citizens," the Sheriff's Office said. "That force is used on individuals who act unlawfully or choose to cause harm or damage to law abiding citizens."

In the statement, the agency also said it continues to implement coronavirus precautions at the county jail and that there are no active coronavirus cases among inmates or employees.

Protests have rocked the Charleston area since Saturday as people voiced their frustration and anger over continued oppression of black communities and unjust law enforcement practices. The protests were sparked by the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was killed by a white police officer who kneeled on the man's neck for several minutes, even as he said he could not breathe.

Public demonstrations started as marches and rallies but turned violent Saturday night as police and other law enforcement agencies showed up in riot gear and started launching tear gas and deploying pepper spray into the crowds, which started looting in downtown Charleston.

Sunday saw more demonstrations.

Charleston police and other agencies face criticism over arrests at Sunday's protests, which civilians and activist groups say were peaceful.

In a now-viral video, Givionne “Gee” Jordan Jr. got on his knees and told Charleston police officers that he was not their enemy and that he loved them. He was arrested shortly after.

ACLU of South Carolina Executive Director Frank Knaack said police tactics — which included deploying chemicals and arresting protesters who laid on the ground — were "clear, dangerous and counterproductive responses to people exercising their Constitutional rights."

The ACLU is especially concerned that full jails, which it has advocated against since the coronavirus pandemic took root in the Palmetto State, could fuel COVID-19′s spread.

The letter demanded that Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis, Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon, Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, Mount Pleasant Chief Carl Ritchie and State Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel respond to a list of questions about the decisions to deploy weapons and arrest the demonstrators.

"In addition, we ask that you publicly apologize for the violent escalation that your officers took against peaceful protesters and to commit to deescalation as your response to future protests," Knaack wrote in the letter.

None of the agencies immediately responded to a request for comment.