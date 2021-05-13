Charleston County Sheriff's Office releases Jamal Sutherland jailhouse video

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office released dozens of video clips late May 13 related to the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 5 death of Jamal Sutherland, a Black man with mental health issues who was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault the day prior.
The video comes after several days of ratcheting tensions over an investigation that's spanned months and lingering questions over how and why Sutherland, 31, died.
Several of the video clips show deputies leading the 31-year-old from the jail booking area on the night of Jan. 4, and into a cell in the sprawling Leeds Avenue facility's Behavior Modification Unit.
Body camera video from Detention Deputy Brian Houle captured deputies' actions as they entered his cell the following morning in an attempt to get him to bond court.
The footage shows Sutherland, who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia in his teens, standing in his cell as deputies order him to drop to his knees.
He ignores repeated commands.
At 9:33 a.m. deputies briefly open the door and deploy pepper spray. About a minute later deputies open the door again. A stun gun can be seen in the camera's frame.
Deputies order Sutherland to get onto his stomach.
He appears to sit on the ground and slowly slide toward the door. Deputies tell him to "keep coming."
At 9:35 a.m. Houle enters the cell swiftly and tries to put handcuffs on Sutherland while telling him not to resist.
A different deputy then shocks Sutherland with a stun gun, which clicks in the background and he cries out in pain.
Shortly after, Houle fires his stun gun. Sutherland continues to scream and writhe on the floor.
Sutherland had been jailed after he was accused of getting into a fight at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, the mental health facility where his parents had checked him in days prior to receive treatment for his conditions.
A 20 minute video from Sgt. Lindsay Fickett's body camera shows CPR being performed on Sutherland, both by hand and with the assistance of a mechanical CPR device known as a "thumper" which provides chest compressions.
More than a dozen people were observing as the compression machine pumps his chest.
Earlier, Fickett and another deputy order Sutherland to get down as they open his door. Soon as the door is opened, Fickett fires a stun gun into the cell.
He falls to the ground and is heard screaming in pain. He is told to crawl toward the door and he asks the deputies, "What is the meaning of this?"
With the stun gun's electrodes still attached to him, he is ordered to turn onto his stomach. A deputy forces him around as Fickett discharges more current into his body. He again screams in pain.
Additional electric discharges are made and he continues to scream in agony.
At one point Sutherland can be heard saying "I'm not resisting, officer."
Deputies continually tell him to stop resisting. It's not apparent in the videos whether he was resisting deputies.
Nine minutes into the 30-minute video handcuffs are placed on his arms behind his back as he lay on his stomach.
As he's being handcuffed, one deputy has his knee on Sutherland's back and remains there for over 2 minutes.
"I can't breathe," Sutherland said.
Houle enters Sutherland's cell around 9:35 a.m. By the time deputies lift him into a wheelchair around 9:41 a.m., he is visibly limp and unresponsive.
The deputy and Fickett lift up a spit hood, device put over a person's head to prevent them from spitting or biting. Sutherland's head slumps over onto his shoulder.
A deputy asks, "Is he alright?"
Deputies feel for a pulse and others strap him to the wheel chair.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.