Charleston County Sheriff's Office releases Jamal Sutherland jailhouse video

A still image from a body camera worn by Charleston County Sheriff's Office Detention Deputy Brian Houle shows Jamal Sutherland, 31, sitting on the floor of his cell on Jan. 5, 2021 seconds before deputies entered and shocked him with a stun gun multiple times. Sutherland died shortly following the encounter. State police and 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson have spent months investigating the circumstances surrounding Sutherland's death. Provided