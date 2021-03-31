You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County sheriff's deputy ticketed for crash that killed 2 women

  • Updated
A Jan. 3, 2021 collision between a Charleston County Sheriff's Office vehicle and a car killed two people, authorities said. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew J. Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

State troopers ticketed a Charleston County sheriff's deputy nearly four months after his patrol car smashed into a civilian's vehicle that was trying to turn onto U.S. Highway 17 near Mount Pleasant. 

The S.C. Highway Patrol cited Deputy Alan Kendall for driving too fast for conditions, according to an announcement by the Sheriff's Office the night of March 31. 

Kendall was responding to a report of a "physical disturbance," on Jan. 3 and was driving his patrol vehicle northbound on U.S. 17 when it crashed into a Hyundai that was trying to turn left onto the highway from Beehive Road, authorities said. 

The deputy had activated his blue lights and sirens before the crash, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Two women — Sandra Eisner, 77, and Sonny Bower, 85 — died, according to the Charleston County Coroner's Office. Kendall suffered non-life threatening injuries.

"Deputy Kendall is currently on paid administrative duty, pending the outcome of (an) internal affairs investigation," according to the Sheriff's Office.

He has been employed by the agency since July 2016, the Sheriff's Office said. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-323-9175. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

