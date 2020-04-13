You are the owner of this article.
Charleston County sheriff's deputy and civilian motorist killed in crash

  Updated
Jeremy Ladue

Jeremy Ladue. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

 Provided

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy and another motorist were killed in a crash early Monday, authorities confirmed. 

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. in the 2400 block of Savannah Highway, which is located past Interstate 526 near Savage Road, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputy Jeremy Ladue was on patrol when another vehicle crashed into his, Antonio said. Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were killed. 

The other vehicle's driver was not immediately identified. 

Ladue served with the Sheriff's Office since February 2019 and patrolled the agency's West Ashley district, Antonio said. 

"Coworkers admired him for his dependability and enthusiasm," he said. "Our condolences go out to his family members and friends."

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, Antonio said. 

Additional information was not immediately available. 

This story is developing. Check back for more. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety.

