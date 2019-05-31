CCSO car (copy)

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office will be featured on a new television show on FOX, "First Responders Live."

The show, which premieres at 9 p.m. June 12, promises a "raw, in-depth look" at firefighters, law enforcement officers, emergency medical technicians and others "who put their own lives on the line as they race into danger to save others," according to the network.

Being featured on the show was an opportunity to magnify the community-building message the agency is already putting out on social media, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

"The theme is heroes," Antonio said. "This tries to humanize first responders."  

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office's participation comes on the heels of multiple law enforcement agencies, such as the Richland County Sheriff's Department and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, being featured recently on the popular show "Live PD."

Some police agencies have touted the benefits of participation, saying that these shows humanize law enforcement and show that police are good people doing a difficult and dangerous job.

But "Live PD" in particular has faced stiff criticism from people who think the production plays upon racial stereotypes and exaggerates crime in South Carolina.

For Antonio and Sheriff's Office leadership, FOX's new show differs from programs like "Live PD." 

"First Responders Live" will include footage of deputies responding to calls but will also show the personal lives of deputies outside of work and provide a deeper portrait of the men and women of the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, Antonio said. 

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

