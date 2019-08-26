The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving a shooting death in Hollywood earlier this month.
Ruhjanae Gibbs, a 21-year-old Hollywood resident, was found Aug. 9 on the side of Church Flats Road near Oyster House Creek. Her green Dodge Ram pickup was nearby, and spent shell casings were found near the truck.
"Our detectives believe she was shot and left for dead at that location," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a sheriff’s spokesman.
Antonio asks anyone who saw Ruhjanae or her truck between the night of Aug. 8 and the morning of Aug. 9 to call Detective Tim McCauley at 843-529-6205 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
"Also, if you communicated with Ruhjanae, please contact us," Antonio said.