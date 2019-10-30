A Charleston County Sheriff's lieutenant has been named a 2019-2020 White House Fellow.
Lt. Rita Avila, a Citadel graduate, went through multiple interviews before being chosen, the Sheriff's Office said.
She has been placed at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Out of 15 fellows, she is the only law enforcement officer and the only fellow from South Carolina.
The program, created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, allows fellows to spend a year working with senior White House staff, Cabinet secretaries and other high-ranking officials.
Sheriff Al Cannon had encouraged deputies to apply.
"I'm very proud of Rita's ambition and determination in pursuing this opportunity," he said in a release. Avila has served at the Sheriff's Office since 2003.
White House Fellows are selected based on a record of exceptional professional achievement early in their career, evidence of leadership skills, commitment to public serve and demonstration of teamwork.
Aliva said she's honored to represent the Sheriff's Office and Charleston County in the program.
She is currently on an extended leave of absence from the Sheriff's Office and living in Washington, D.C.