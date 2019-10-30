avila

Lieutenant Rita Avila has been named a White House Fellow for 2019-2020. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

A Charleston County Sheriff's lieutenant has been named a 2019-2020 White House Fellow.

Lt. Rita Avila, a Citadel graduate, went through multiple interviews before being chosen, the Sheriff's Office said.

She has been placed at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Out of 15 fellows, she is the only law enforcement officer and the only fellow from South Carolina.

The program, created in 1964 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, allows fellows to spend a year working with senior White House staff, Cabinet secretaries and other high-ranking officials. 

Sheriff Al Cannon had encouraged deputies to apply.

"I'm very proud of Rita's ambition and determination in pursuing this opportunity," he said in a release. Avila has served at the Sheriff's Office since 2003.

White House Fellows are selected based on a record of exceptional professional achievement early in their career, evidence of leadership skills, commitment to public serve and demonstration of teamwork.

Aliva said she's honored to represent the Sheriff's Office and Charleston County in the program.

She is currently on an extended leave of absence from the Sheriff's Office and living in Washington, D.C. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Tags

Fleming Smith covers breaking news for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.