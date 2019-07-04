With summer underway and people taking to Charleston's waterways for recreation, authorities in the Lowcountry are reminding the public of the dangers associated with boating under the influence.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is taking part in Operation Dry Water, a national anti-drinking and boating campaign. The operation runs year-round but with July Fourth weekend about to be in full swing they'll have heightened enforcement and public awareness efforts Friday through Sunday.

"In Charleston especially, it’s such a huge boating community," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Sheriff's Office spokesman. "We want people to have a good time. We want people to take advantage of the water, but ... we don’t want you to disregard (the law)."

Sheriff's Office Marine Patrol works together with similar units from other local law enforcement agencies as well as with the Coast Guard and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources to educate the public on boat safety and conduct law enforcement.

In 2018, deputies made three drunken boating arrests, which is typical of an average year for the agency, Antonio said. That number does not include arrests made by other area police departments or other authorities.

"People often think that because boating is a recreational activity, it’s OK to drink on the boat compared to on land," he said. "Alcohol is the leading contributing factor in fatal boating accidents."

Lt. Angus MacBride, a law enforcement officer with DNR, said worries about drinking and boating are compounded by the sheer number of watercraft.

There seem to be more boats as well as smaller, non-motorized craft like kayaks and paddleboards on the waterways, MacBride said. Charleston-area waterways are congested, increasing the risk for crashes and other incidents.

According to Coast Guard statistics, there were 41 alcohol-related boat accidents from 2013 to 2017 in South Carolina. Data for 2018 was not available.

In that same period there were 16 deaths and 32 injuries attributed to drinking and boating in South Carolina, the Coast Guard said.

One recent boating fatality that authorities have blamed on alcohol use has made headlines: the death of 19-year-old Mallory Beach in February in Beaufort County.

Beach was on a boat operated by Paul Murdaugh, 20, who comes from a prominent family of Hampton County attorneys. He was charged with one count of boating under the influence causing death and two counts of boating under the influence causing great bodily injury.

While drunken driving and drunken boating are both dangerous, boat operators tend not to think about the number of unique risks there are on the water, Antonio said. Generally speaking, roads are made as safe as possible by authorities and the driving environment can be somewhat controlled.

On the water there can be adverse weather and shifting currents, he said. Changing tides can expose sandbars and other obstacles that are hidden at certain times of the day.

Just like in a car, every boating excursion needs to have a designated sober operator, Antonio said.

Experience as a boater doesn't necessarily mean that an operator will be less likely to crash, he said. Deputies have noticed that it is often experienced boaters who make mistakes.

"They let their guard down," Antonio said. "They get careless."