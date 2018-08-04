A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was involved in a shooting that left another person injured Saturday morning.
The shooting happened around 8:45 a.m. on Fiddie Street, which is located in unincorporated Charleston County outside of Lincolnville, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The deputy stopped a vehicle but the driver stepped out and confronted the deputy, said Thom Berry, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the shooting. The driver had a weapon and refused to comply with the deputy's orders.
After some time, the deputy opened fire and struck the suspect, Berry said.
The suspect fled on foot, was apprehended a short time later and transported to Trident Medical Center suffering serious injuries, the Sheriff's Office stated.
A passenger in the suspect's vehicle was not injured during the shooting, the Sheriff's Office stated. The deputy wasn't injured.
"As with all deputy-involved shootings, the deputy is on administrative leave with pay and SLED was requested to investigate," the Sheriff's Office stated.
The shooting was the 22nd such incident for 2018 in South Carolina compared to 49 overall last year, Berry said.
Further information was not available on Saturday.