A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 17 in West Ashley Wednesday night.
The deputy was responding to assist a deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit when the crash occurred on U.S. 17 near Dobbins Road, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman.
The deputy involved in the crash was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Antonio said.
Other parties were also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.
The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Further information was not available Wednesday night.