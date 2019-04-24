CCSO car

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was involved in a crash on U.S. Highway 17 in West Ashley Wednesday night. 

The deputy was responding to assist a deputy who was involved in a foot pursuit when the crash occurred on U.S. 17 near Dobbins Road, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman. 

The deputy involved in the crash was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, Antonio said. 

Other parties were also transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries, he said. 

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

Further information was not available Wednesday night. 

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

