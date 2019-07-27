Richard Powell

Richard Powell. Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Provided

 Charleston County Sheriff's Office

A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI, authorities said Saturday. 

Deputy Richard Powell was taken into custody by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper "during the evening hours," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.

Powell was driving a personal vehicle and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, Antonio said.

An employee of the Sheriff's Office since 1995, Powell was placed on administrative leave with pay following his arrest, the spokesman said. An internal affairs investigation is pending.

Further information was not available on Saturday. 

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.