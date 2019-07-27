A Charleston County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday night on suspicion of DUI, authorities said Saturday.
Deputy Richard Powell was taken into custody by a S.C. Highway Patrol trooper "during the evening hours," said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
Powell was driving a personal vehicle and was booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center, Antonio said.
An employee of the Sheriff's Office since 1995, Powell was placed on administrative leave with pay following his arrest, the spokesman said. An internal affairs investigation is pending.
Further information was not available on Saturday.