Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano cancels ICE's deal with jail

Charleston Sheriff Kristin Graziano used her new position to end her department’s partnership with federal immigration enforcement, honoring a central campaign pledge on her first day in office.

In a Tuesday afternoon meeting at El Pincho Taco on Meeting Street, she conducted a ceremonial signing of the agreement's rescission of her agency's cooperation with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Section 287(g) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act lets ICE train and authorize state and local law enforcement agencies to arrest undocumented immigrants they meet while performing regular duties. Since President Donald Trump took office in 2017, a slew of local law enforcement agencies have joined forces with ICE, and Charleston County has housed undocumented immigrants under the agreement.

The announcement is a relief for Nina Richards, a Charleston immigration attorney who said that over the past five years she’s fielded hundreds of calls from immigrants who worry that calling police for help will catalyze their own deportation.

“287(g) blurs the line between local law enforcement and ICE, causing fear,” Richards said. "Now immigrant families will know that ... the Charleston Sheriff's Office does not work with ICE unless there is a signed warrant by a federal judge for the immigrant's arrest."

While the coronavirus pandemic halted the Charleston County jail’s participation in the program, both the number of detained immigrants and the length of their stays increased on average over the past several years.

In 2014, according to the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council’s jail population study, 78 undocumented immigrants were jailed in the county for an average of 78 days. By 2019, the number had swelled to 298 people, who stayed 39 days on average.

Federal funding covers about 40 percent of their housing expenses, Graziano said, saddling Charleston County with about $4 million of the remaining costs each year. She hasn’t yet decided how to reallocate any funds.

The 16 sheriff’s officers who’d been deputized by ICE are still working at the jail, Graziano said, but will work on regular jail tasks.

“The goal of our public safety system is to ensure the safety and well being of all and the 287(g) program fails that basic test,” said Frank Knaack, the ACLU of SC’s executive director. “The 287(g) program encourages widespread racial profiling, wastes millions of Charleston County tax dollars, and undermines relationships between local law enforcement and the communities they serve.”

Charleston had been one of four Palmetto State counties in the 287(g) program, according to the ACLU: Horry, Lexington and York.

While some areas have pledged to act as sanctuary cities by distancing themselves from ICE, federal authorities have fought back. Graziano said officials responded to her decision with threats of increased enforcement in the county.

“I can’t stop them from doing their job,” Graziano said. “But that’s not our role... we’re here to serve our community.”

Graziano said the warning only solidified her conviction that ending “legal racial profiling” should be her first step toward repairing relationships with the county’s Latinx community.