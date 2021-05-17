Charleston County Sheriff fires 2 deputies tied to Jamal Sutherland death

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced May 17 she had fired two detention deputies involved in the death of Jamal Sutherland at the county jail.

The fired deputies were Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.

"I must weigh the interest of public safety for the community against any incident that creates even the perception of an impairment to the operation of the Detention Center for the safety of all residents, staff and our Community," Graziano said in a news release.

In graphic video released last week, Fickett and Houle were shown using pepper spray and numerous Taser electrical shocks to force the 31-year-old man from his cell in the medical wing after he refused to attend bond court.

After Sutherland was placed in handcuffs, deputies held him prone on the cell floor and placed a spit mask over his head, prompting him to yell, "I can't breathe."

When deputies lifted Sutherland to seat him in a restraint chair, he was visibly limp and unresponsive, his head slumped onto his shoulders. CPR was performed on Sutherland, both by hand and with the assistance of a mechanical device known as a “thumper” which provides chest compressions. Medical staff also responded to examine Sutherland, who continued to appear unresponsive.

Houle was recorded in body camera footage saying he and Fickett shocked Sutherland "six to eight times at least."

Stun guns should not be used by more than one deputy and should only be deployed on people actively resisting or showing aggression who also are at risk of harming themselves or others, according to guidelines from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.

Sutherland had been jailed after fighting broke out at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility. Days earlier, he heard voices and became paranoid and his parents took him to the center to help him.

Sutherland was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a teenager and lived with his parents in Goose Creek.

Sutherland and another patient from the center were arrested after the fight, accused of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the jail.

The sheriff, who took office roughly three hours before the fatal encounter in the jail she runs, promised reforms at a news conference May 14.

She said she has already canceled directives in place for the jail at the time of Sutherland's death that mandated deputies to force all residents to go to bond hearings.

The Sheriff’s Office also is developing policies and procedures related to mental health.