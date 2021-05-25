Charleston County settles with Jamal Sutherland's family for millions

Charleston County Council agreed to pay $10 million to the family of Jamal Sutherland, the Black man with mental illness who died in the county jail after being jolted by Tasers six or more times and doused twice with pepper spray in January.
Council members voted to approve the settlement at a meeting the night of May 25, after earlier discussing the package while sitting as the finance committee.
“I am so happy it was a unanimous decision to do what was right by the Sutherland family,” Council Chairman Teddie Pryor said, adding, “Nothing will bring back Mr. Sutherland, but this starts the healing process.”
Councilman Kylon Middleton said his position on the council had previously limited his ability to discuss the case, but he was "disturbed" by Sutherland's death.
“My heart is broken for the Sutherland family," he said.
Though the council approved the settlement unanimously, Councilman Brantley Moody said he "wrestled" with the decision. He said he decided to support it, despite its problems.
“What was done was a terrible injustice," he said. "But how do you settle it?”
Pryor said the council's work was not finished. He asked several council members to meet with Pastor Thomas Ravenell of the United Black Men of Charleston County to discuss potential reforms to the jail that can be presented for a vote by summer's end.
Mark Peper, attorney for the Sutherland family, declined to comment May 25, but he said a statement would be issued the next morning.
Sutherland, 31, was taken to the jail after a fight Jan. 4 at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health, a mental-health facility. Days earlier, he heard voices and became paranoid, so his Goose Creek parents took him to the center for help. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia as a teenager.
Sutherland and another patient were arrested after a fight, accused of third-degree assault and battery, a misdemeanor, and taken to the jail.
In graphic video released earlier this month, Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle were shown using pepper spray and numerous Taser electrical shocks to force the 31-year-old man from his cell after he refused to attend bond court.
After Sutherland was placed in handcuffs, deputies held him prone on the cell floor and placed a spit mask over his head, prompting him to yell, “I can’t breathe.”
When deputies lifted Sutherland to seat him in a restraint chair, he was visibly limp and unresponsive, his head slumped onto his shoulders. CPR was performed on Sutherland, both by hand and with the assistance of a mechanical device known as a “thumper” which provides chest compressions. Medical staff also responded to examine Sutherland, who continued to appear unresponsive.
Houle was recorded in body camera footage saying he and Fickett shocked Sutherland “six to eight times at least.”
Sheriff Kristin Graziano, who took office roughly three hours before the fatal encounter in the jail, promised reforms on May 14.
Graziano announced May 17 she had fired Fickett and Houle.
While the county has settled civil litigation tied to Sutherland's death, a criminal investigation by Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson into the actions of Fickett and Houle remains ongoing.
Wilson said in a statement May 18 that she was consulting with experts to determine whether to pursue charges against the detention deputies.