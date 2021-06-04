Charleston County selling Romney Street recycling site to developers for $3 million

Charleston County is selling its former recycling center property on Romney Street on Charleston's upper peninsula to the developers of Laurel Island for $3 million.

The 3-acre property sits at the entrance to Laurel Island, a former landfill site where a massive development of up to 7,750 homes, plus offices and retail shops in buildings as tall as eight stories, is planned.

Charleston County spent $1.8 million retrofitting the Romney Street recycling center just two years ago but had long planned to close the site once a new one was ready. The county's $30 million recycling center in North Charleston opened late last year and the county vacated the Romney Street site in February.

The city of Charleston approved the Laurel Island development plan in October and is making plans for a special tax district that will help finance roads and infrastructure by tapping future property taxes the development is expected to generate.

Charleston County has played a small but important role in the development plan. Properties owned by the county stood in the path of Laurel Island's main entrance and also in the path of a planned second road to the island.

In November 2019, Charleston County agreed to sell a portion of the county's property at 995 Morrison Drive to the Laurel Island developers, creating a path for a proposed road. That same agreement gave the developers the option to buy the Romney Street property, which the county vacated in late February, 2021.

In May 2021 the developers notified the county they wanted to exercise that right and complete the purchase no later than Sept. 26.

The buyer of the property is a new entity called LID OZ II, LLC. The "OZ" may be a reference to the fact that the development property is in an Opportunity Zone, which provides federal tax breaks on capital gains taxes.

The upper peninsula along Morrison Drive has seen a flurry of development, including multiple apartment complexes, new restaurants and the $54 million Charleston Tech Center.

The county plans to use the proceeds from the sale to fund capital projects involving waste management and recycling.

Charleston County Council's Finance Committee approved the sale without comment June 3.