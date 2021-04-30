Charleston County seeing lower property tax bills thanks to increased sales tax collections

In a reversal of what happened during the Great Recession, sales tax collections soared in South Carolina during the COVID months.

The result: more property tax relief in Charleston County this year.

Property owners will see the payoff when tax bills go out this fall in an amount of an $8 reduction for every $100,000 value of your home.

Rising sales tax collections were not anticipated by the county's budget planners. The state government was also expecting far less but ended up more than $250 million ahead of projections.

“We just figured folks would hunker down and not spend money on things that weren’t necessities," Deputy County Administrator of Finance Corine Altenhein said.

“I think what happened, that we didn’t see with the (previous) recession, was that people were shopping online," she said.

That's widely agreed upon. Federal relief money helped prop up consumer spending while many people who didn't suffer job losses saw their incomes increase due to federal checks and a roaring stock market.

The offshoot is that online purchases soared.

And, thanks to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case South Dakota v. Wayfair, the state has had an easier time collecting taxes owed on online purchases. Previously, taxes owed on some online purchases — those involving businesses with no physical location in the state — were only collected if residents disclosed them on state income tax returns.

In late 2020, the S.C. Department of Revenue reported more than $311 million in taxes from online retail sales were collected during the 12 months that ended Oct. 31. That's nearly five times the amount collected the previous year.

The trend appears to be continuing.

The state's Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office has been increasing revenue forecasts, most recently on April 8, and in announcing that update said "changes in consumer behavior coupled with federal stimulus payment have driven an increase in sales tax revenue."

Sales taxes turn into property tax relief in more than half of the state's counties, including Charleston County, where voters have approved a local option sales tax. Extra sales tax is collected, and is used to reduce property tax bills.

Areas popular with tourists particularly like the concept, because it turns tourists' sales taxes into local property tax relief.

The state collects the money, sends it to the local governments based upon where purchases were made, and those governments use most, or all, of the money to reduce property tax bills.

Charleston County is among governments that use 100 percent of the money for tax relief.

In Charleston County, the local option sales tax credit will be worth an estimated $88 for every $100,000 of property value this year, an increase of $8 over last year. So someone paying taxes on a $300,000 house would save $24 due to the higher-than-expected sales tax collections.

“We actually weathered the pandemic better than expected," County Councilman Dickie Schweers said.

The county does not plan to change its property tax rate this year, so there will be a reduction in the total amount property owners will owe the county.

County property tax bills also include school district and municipal taxes, and several fees, so the bottom-line number will depend on more than the county's tax rate and tax relief.

While sales tax collections are up, some local governments have seen sharp declines in tourism-related taxes and fees, such as hotel taxes and parking garage fees. Taxes on prepared food and drinks have also taken a hit.