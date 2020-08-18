Charleston County schools will ask voters to extend penny sales tax in November election

Charleston County voters will decide in November if they want to keep paying a 1 percent sales tax that would fund more than $708 million in school construction, renovation and maintenance projects.

It's the second time the Charleston County School District has asked voters to approve an extension of the penny sales tax, which passed in 2010 and was renewed in 2014.

The existing 1 percent sales tax program is set to expire in 2022. If the extension is approved by voters on Nov. 3, the program will continue for another six years, through 2028.

The largest share of revenue collected during the period would go toward funding various school construction and renovation projects, also known as capital programs. The school district expects to spend around $414.8 million, or about $69 million a year, to fund more than a dozen major building projects.

Some of the priciest additions include $51.2 million to construct a new Hursey Montessori school building in North Charleston, $90 million for a new Lambs Elementary School/Early Education Center in North Charleston and $48.7 million for a new James B. Edwards Elementary School in Mount Pleasant.

“We have kids that are working and going to school learning in facilities that are 50 years old,” said CCSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Borowy, who said the learning style is different today.

“We have had a lot of changes since then," he said. "Our classrooms are a lot larger."

Sales Tax Extension Project List A list of construction projects CCSD hopes to complete if the 2023-2028 sales tax extension is approved by voters this November.

Many schools across the district are beginning to need repairs, Borowy said, which includes updates to roof, HVAC systems and flooring.

As a result, an estimated $270 million, or around $45 million per year, would be spent on necessary building upkeep, Borowy said.

The remaining $24 million would go toward capital IT projects, such as replacing outdated student devices, refurbishing classroom technology or repairing school public announcement or phone systems.

“Those are the big reasons. It’s getting kids out of the older schools," Borowy said. "It's recapitalizing our newer schools so that we can keep up with keeping the roofs tight, keeping the HVAC working and it's having a place where kids receive a quality education.”

Under the penny sales tax program, 1 cent out of every dollar spent on retail purchases would go to the school district. It does not apply to essential purchases, such as food or diapers, Borowy said.

“We've got a pretty strong tourism industry here in the Lowcountry,” he said. “So it's a benefit to the local taxpayers because it's not 100 percent on their shoulders.”

Board member Todd Garrett agreed.

“It’s not a new tax and it’s just an extension that uses our tourist dollars to help support local schools," he said. "It’s building a handful of needed buildings in each section of the district, so Mount Pleasant, North Charleston, downtown, West Ashley and Johns Island, and it allows us to continue to build and maintain our buildings without adding debt.”

Right now, the district’s total debt is around $600 million. On average, it will pay down approximately $40 million in debt each year moving forward with the goal of being almost entirely debt-free by 2030, according to the district’s 2020-21 budget.

Last month, the board voted 8-1 to place the sales tax extension on the Nov. 3 ballot. Board member Kevin Hollinshead voted against the measure.

“During the COVID period, where people’s incomes are being stretched, and after talking with other elected officials around the county, I just didn’t think that was the appropriate thing to do,” Hollinshead said.

He predicted construction and renovation projects planned for North Charleston would ultimately fall through.

“In referendums like this, we use African American votes to get it through, and then we get the short end of the stick," he said. "When it comes down to the list of schools or public facilities in our area, we’re on the back burner.”

By the time the current phase of sales-tax funded construction projects expires in 2022, it will have funded an estimated $656 million in school projects, Borowy said.

Several costly building projects from this phase are expected to open this fall, including the $103.7 million Lucy Beckham High School in Mount Pleasant and the $42.7 million Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies.