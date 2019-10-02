Students in seven North Charleston schools are expected to benefit from Charleston County receiving almost $5 million in federal money to expand its mental health support for students more likely to be exposed to violence at home or in their communities.

The U.S. Department of Education grant was made through Project Prevent, which is designed to help students exposed to "pervasive violence."

The Charleston County School District will receive about $1 million a year for the next five years to fund mental health initiatives. More than 70 districts in the country applied and 15 were selected, Competition Manager Nicole White said.

The money will let the district expand its existing mental health efforts in its schools with the greatest need, said Jennifer Coker, executive director of alternative programs and services for the district.

During the summer, Charleston County educators and community members met with the North Charleston Police Department to review crime data and identify neighborhoods where children are most likely to be exposed to violence, Coker said.

Three North Charleston neighborhoods were identified: Charleston Farms, Chicora and Dorchester Terrace.

The federal grant will be directed to about 3,500 school-age children who live in these neighborhoods and attend either Chicora Elementary, Dunston Primary, Mary Ford Elementary, North Charleston Elementary, Morningside Middle, Northwoods Middle or North Charleston High.

“We understand that exposure to violence and trauma can have lasting effects on students' development and their families. And so making sure that we have the appropriate supports, not just for the students and families, is critical,” said Lisa Allison, the district’s director of intervention and psychological services.

The grant will fund more mental health counselors in schools, two school climate coaches and a mandatory trauma training for all school staff.

Some flexible funding will also be set aside for optional contract services, such as drug and alcohol counseling, Coker said.

Through the grant, the district could add at least one additional mental health counselor per school. Some schools might need more, and Coker said the grant funding allows for that flexibility.

The climate coaches will serve as a liaison between the school and any outside partners, Coker said.

The issue of schools' mental health resources has been at the forefront of South Carolina's ongoing education reform.

In 2018, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, Gov. Henry McMaster, S.C. Law Enforcement Chief Mark Keel and the S.C. Department of Mental Health established a school safety vision that included having a school resource officer in every school and a mental health counselor in every school, Education Department spokesman Ryan Brown said.

SC for Ed, a teacher advocacy group that organized a a 10,000-strong teacher rally at the Statehouse in May, has lobbied the state Legislature for more mental health counselors in schools, increased teacher pay and smaller class sizes.

Nicole Walker, a SC for Ed board member, praised Charleston County for seeking the mental health grant and said she hopes other districts follow suit.

"Twenty-first century schools must address needs of the whole child in order for learning to be effective, and across the state we see mental health assistance as a major need," she added.

In June, the Charleston County School Board also agreed to expand mental health and social-emotional student supports.

"As we met with the mission-critical action team ... all of them wanted more support for students and families and more support around social emotional learning and mental health," Coker said.

On Sept. 23, the board approved $532,000 of the $5 million set aside for mission-critical projects for the new mental health effort.

Of that, $230,000 will go directly to mental health counselors. The district funding also will allow for three additional social workers and an additional climate coach, Coker said.

"The mission critical action item was one step, and then this receiving this grant actually really allows us the target the climate coaches and the social workers to the neediest schools on a weekly basis, rather than just being able to accept referrals," Coker said.

Although the district will receive the federal money soon, its new services likely won’t be fully in place until January, Coker said. In the meantime, the district will assess each of the seven schools to determine what mental health support they most need.

Last year, the district's budget for mental health counselors was about $750,000. This number included funding from a variety of different sources, Coker said, including federal and state funding.

The district's mental health counselors are contracted through the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center, a division of the S.C. Department of Mental Health.

When the Project Prevent money runs out in five years, the district will evaluate what new steps were most effective.

“If we see a positive effect from that, then we would have to create a budget package for the board with whatever items from the grant we feel like we're the most impactful," Coker said, "and then the board would have to make a decision.”

As the program progresses, the district also will train its staff members so some initiatives can continue even after the grant funding ends.

Patrick Martin, a Charleston teacher and co-founder of The Safe Schools Project, has been advocating for mental health reform since he started teaching 21 years ago. He praised the district in general and Jennifer Coker in particular for their work in seeking the new grant.

“We are absolutely blown away,” Martin said. "We are beyond ecstatic."

Martin said mental health support is a key part of statewide education reform.

"If we want equality among our schools, if we want our students to be prepared, then I think mental health is is an essential part of that equation," Martin said.