Charleston County schools to provide free meals to all through next school year

All Charleston County School District students will have access to free breakfast and lunch meals throughout the 2021-22 school year.

On April 20, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the National School Lunch Program's Seamless Summer Option has been extended through June 30, 2022. The program, which usually only operates in the summer, allows schools to provide free meals that meet the department's nutrition standards.

The schools receive a reimbursement from the department for each meal they serve. Through the program, schools will also have higher than normal reimbursements for meals, providing more financial flexibility during the pandemic. The goal of the program is to help students and families who may have suffered financial hardships from the pandemic.

The extension allows the district to offer free meals to all students, regardless of which school they attend or if they qualify for free and reduced lunch.

Walter Campbell, executive director of nutrition services at the district, said students won't have to sign up in advance for the free meals.

"It's going to mean eliminating the stigma, especially in middle and high school, of 'oh, you're on free meals,' " Campbell said. "Everybody will be able to eat meals at no cost."

Next school year will be the second year in a row that the district offers free meals. Since Sept. 8, the nutrition services department has served more than 3 million lunches and 1.5 million breakfasts, according to a news release.

Campbell said the program has been successful at relieving parents of the burden of affording lunches. Before this year, free and reduced meals were reserved for students at or below 130 to 185 percent of the poverty line. If that threshold increased to 145 to 200 percent of the poverty line, the district's population of students on free and reduced meals would jump 25 percent, Campbell said.

"You don't realize how many of our families were that close to being on our program," he said. "Now they don't have to worry about that."

Along with the extension of the Seamless Summer Option, the USDA is allowing schools to offer breakfasts, lunches and after-school snacks in non-group settings during flexible meal times, giving students the option to eat in a socially distanced setting.

Parents will also have the ability to pick up meals for students who are not participating in regular schedules, such as students who decide to enroll in the district's virtual academy. Campbell said the district will be offering free meals for pick-up throughout the summer.

Ultimately, being able to access free meals means more students will have a better experience in the classroom, Campbell said.

"If a child doesn't have a good breakfast or good lunch, it's going to be harder for them to learn," he said.