Charleston County schools see high demand for summer school as students catch up

After some 15 months of pandemic learning, officials at the Charleston County School District are hoping summer school programs will help students catch up.

Around 4,500 students in the district are signed up for some form of summer school this year that includes an enrichment camp for kindergarten through eighth graders, credit recovery classes for high schoolers, early childhood programs and a camp for English language learning students.

It’s the highest enrollment the district has seen in its history of summer programs, Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said.

Over 3,100 of those students are enrolled in the K-8 camp, which will be held four days a week from June 28 through July 27.

This is the second year the district has hosted a camp like this and the primary goal is to help students recover from potential learning loss last year, Lisa Allison, director of intervention and psychological services at the district, said.

“We are really excited to have a focus on academics, but also engagement,” she said.

The students are chosen for the program based on need. Allison said the district evaluates test scores to identify students who are at risk of not meeting academic benchmarks. For example, a high risk student is one that is not on track to be able to read fluently by the end of third grade.

At the camp, students will be taught in person by district teachers. Offering the camp in person was especially important to district leaders, as students who chose to do remote learning may have fallen behind, Belcher said.

“We’re most worried about the younger students who haven’t been in regular, traditional, school settings for, now, almost 18 months,” she said.

The problems that arose from the pandemic aren’t limited to younger students. At the high school level, more than 1,000 students are enrolled for the summer credit recovery program.

The program is an opportunity for those students to make-up any classes they did not pass over the school year.

“It was a hard year for all of our students,” Belcher said. “It’s a chance to make sure that folks are still on track for graduation.”

The district will be using $6.7 million of federal COVID-19 funding to pay for the summer programs. The money comes from the second of three funding packages districts across the country have received from the federal government.

In total, Charleston County is getting $249 million. In the second package, which funds the summer programs, the district received $72.6 million. Belcher said the district wouldn’t be able to pull off a summer school of that size without the money.

More specifically, the money is helping the district recruit teachers to participate in the program, many of whom are exhausted from a year of teaching both in person and virtually. Belcher said the district is able to offer each teacher $60 an hour to participate this summer.

The federal funding has to be spent by the fall of 2024. For that reason, Belcher doesn’t anticipate the district being able to support a program of this size in coming years.

“The hope here is that we’re going to get our best teachers fully staffed and be able to make a strong start,” she said. "We really want to make sure we're serving all kids who had learning needs or are maybe off track after this tough couple of years."