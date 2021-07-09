Charleston County schools recognized for commitment to STEM education

Six Charleston County schools earned distinctions for their commitment to science, technology, engineering and math education over the 2020-21 school year.

Project Lead The Way, a nonprofit dedicated to providing STEM professional development and curriculum to schools across the nation, gave out High School Distinguished School awards to Wando High School, James Island Charter High School and the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science’s high school program.

The nonprofit awarded the Gateway Distinguished School recognition to Morningside Middle School in North Charleston and Moultrie and Thomas C. Cario middle schools, both in Mount Pleasant. The Gateway award also went to the middle school program at the Charleston Charter School for Math and Science.

The six awards are a record for Charleston County School District, which has used the nonprofit's curriculum for over a decade.

The nonprofit names its Distinguished Schools for each year based on the schools’ commitment to providing Project Lead The Way programs, which include engineering, biomedical and computer science curriculum.

For the past decade, the district has been working to expand its Project Lead The Way curriculum, said Tralice Reddock, career and technology education curriculum specialist. Currently, 19 schools in the district offer Project Lead The Way programs.

Through the curriculum, students are taught engineering processes, how to build buildings, design sustainable architecture, create robots and program computers. They also get experience identifying skeletal remains and analyzing disease outbreaks through simulations provided by the program.

Students are able to earn scholarships and college credit through the programs, while working on hands-on and immersive projects.

Reddock said the six programs that earned the Distinguished School award successfully enrolled more students, especially minority students, in those programs.

“The schools have to show how they are attracting students to their courses,” Reddock said. “Wando has to show, for example, how they are bringing more African American females into those courses, how they are bringing more students from different backgrounds to those courses.”

The school district is used to receiving recognition from the nonprofit. Out of South Carolina’s 11 Distinguished Schools for 2020-21, Charleston County had the most.

Last year, five schools received the distinction. Wando and Cario have each earned the recognition four times in a row. The district is the only one in the tri-county area to earn the distinction, according to the Project Lead the Way website.

“It’s like seeing fruits of our labor explode throughout the district,” Reddock said. “(We’re) giving every student the opportunity to experience the curriculum and empower teachers to deliver that same curriculum.”

Reddock and her team plan to expand the programs to more schools throughout the district. Most recently, they added Project Lead The Way curriculum to the centers for advanced studies in West Ashley, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston.

Reddock hopes to have the program expanded to elementary schools. Currently, the district is working to provide the curriculum at Springfield Elementary School in West Ashley and North Charleston Elementary school.