Charleston County schools partner with Lowcountry districts to offer virtual learning

While most students will be in the classroom next school year, virtual learning will remain an option, and Lowcountry school districts are partnering to ensure it's done well.

The Charleston County School Board voted 5-3 on April 19 to approve a virtual learning partnership through the Low Country Education Consortium, which includes the Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton districts.

The partnership allows for the districts to develop and share a virtual program for students who are not comfortable returning to the classroom in the fall. Although all of the districts will be offering full-time, in-person learning, the program will give the districts the opportunity to cater to students and families who are concerned about being in person because of the pandemic.

The districts formed the consortium in June with the goal of improving student success throughout the region. Although district leaders have been meeting throughout the year to discuss virtual learning strategies, this will be the first time that a program like this is shared throughout the Lowcountry.

"Every district at the start of it all had to do it alone and had to really figure it out because we were in the midst of (the pandemic) and planning at the same time," said LaShawna Rivers, director of instructional programs at Charleston County School District. "Through this proposed partnership, we'll be able to collaborate with other districts who have been here before and have experienced different levels of success."

There are many details that the consortium is still working through, and each district will have a different level of involvement.

In Charleston County, students in kindergarten through eighth grade who have applied to the virtual academy for next school year will be able to participate in full-time virtual learning through the program. Students in grades nine through 12 are able to participate in supplemental or "a la carte" classes, which means they can have entirely virtual schedules or take just a few classes online depending on what they need.

The district closed its applications for the K-8 program at the beginning of April. At the meeting, Rivers said the district received 484 applications for the program. However, the district will be assessing the applications so that only students who can demonstrate they will succeed in a virtual learning environment will be admitted.

Once admitted, those students will be enrolled in the virtual program through the consortium while high schoolers will have access to virtual classes.

Ultimately, the partnership helps the districts get more bang for their buck. While the program likely won't be cheaper than Charleston County's current virtual academy option, it eases the pressure put on teachers and officials to operate a full-time virtual option and ensures that the online courses are nationally certified by Quality Matters.

"This is generally going to be about the same cost ... but the advantage is we'll have opportunities to have more courses offered, a higher quality of courses, and it allows someone like Ms. Rivers and other staff members who have been deployed to the virtual academy to be redeployed for us to really focus in on the COVID and recovery priorities," Chief Academic Officer Karolyn Belcher said.

Through the consortium, the districts involved will appoint or hire a principal to oversee the program. They will also allow teachers to move from their current school to the program to teach fully virtual, which means some students may be taught by a teacher from another school district. Because it's a program and not a school, the districts maintain federal per-pupil funding for the students enrolled.

While the teachers will be from the Lowcountry schools, the courses will still be outsourced through a virtual learning platform such as VirtualSC or Florida Virtual. The details on which platform will be used haven't been decided.

The program will also offer shared technical support for the district's teachers to use, which will help ease some of the challenges that come with virtual learning, Rivers said.

"If I could reflect just on this year, the support needed to make sure that an online learning program is both high quality and meets the needs of students, it can not work without the proper technical assistance in place," she said.

Charleston board members Cindy Bohn Coats, Helen Frazier and Kristen French all voted against the measure. The board members wanted further information about the program, its cost and other details before moving forward.

"I understand that you want us to commit to forming a partnership with several other districts, but I just don't see a plan in place with a budget of what it's going to cost taxpayers," Frazier said. "Until that's done, I don't know how we're going to move forward."

Belcher said the consortium will be able to present a more detailed plan once all of the districts have approval and the budgeting process is underway.