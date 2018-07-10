After a year marred by controversy and public protests, the Charleston County School District enlisted the help of a high-powered marketing company — with a contract to the tune of $64,000.
The district's Office of Strategy and Communications, which has a $2.3 million budget and employs 13 people, paid $64,396.25 on Dec. 12 to Columbia-based Chernoff Newman LLC for "other services," according to a monthly financial statement. The money came from last year's $455.4 million General Operating fund.
The payment came seven months after educators and parents stormed the sidewalk in front of the district's downtown office in a mass protest. Angered by a new evaluation system that tied teachers' reviews in part to student performance on standardized tests, and in part by a shuffling of about a dozen principals that Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait compared to a CEO shuffling branch managers, they railed against the district's leadership.
Postlewait apologized in late May for what she described as "a train wreck of a communication plan."
In a statement provided via email Tuesday afternoon, district spokesperson Erica Taylor wrote that the Chernoff Newman contract was not related to the protests. She wrote that the district hired Chernoff Newman "to assist with various activities and projects ranging from marketing to branding to stakeholder communication."
"When CCSD leadership began looking for this specific expertise, Chernoff Newman was identified because of its regional and national reputation," Taylor wrote. In response to a request for a copy of the contract, she wrote, "I will provide it to you as soon as I can."
Chernoff Newman has done public relations and advertising work for a number of government agencies. The S.C. Department of Agriculture paid the firm nearly $2 million to launch its Certified SC Grown campaign starting in 2007, and the S.C. Department of Education paid them half a million dollars this year to produce a series of web and television ads touting the performance of Palmetto State public schools.
The contract came to light thanks to a person who was near the epicenter of last year's spring protests: Jake Rambo, the former principal at James B. Edwards Elementary in Mount Pleasant who resigned in protest rather than let the district transfer him to another school. Rambo has announced he intends to run for an East Cooper seat on the school board in November and is collecting signatures to appear on the ballot.
After receiving a tip about the Chernoff Newman contract, Rambo submitted an Oct. 3 Freedom of Information Act request for records of all payments and communications with the company, only to get a response on Nov. 9 that the district did not have any records relevant to his request.
He said he found the Dec. 12 payment by chance this month while combing through district budget statements.
Reached by phone Tuesday, Rambo said he does not see the election as a referendum on the superintendent's performance.
"This is not about any one person. This is about a system that needs to change. It needs to adjust its priorities, and it needs to put resources in the correct place," Rambo said.
News of the Chernoff Newman contract broke Monday on Lowcountry Source, a website run by former Charleston County Republican Party Chair John Steinberger, who in 2015 supported a party proposal to abolish the Charleston County School District and create three to five autonomous districts. In September 2017, Steinberger was one of about 1,000 people who signed an online petition calling on the school board to fire Postlewait.